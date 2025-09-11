Retry queries
It is useful to retry write queries from your application when you encounter a transient error. From the list of
D1_ERRORs, refer to the Recommended action column to determine if a query should be retried.
Consider the following example of a
shouldRetry(...) function, taken from the D1 read replication starter template ↗.
You should make sure your retries apply an exponential backoff with jitter strategy for more successful retries.
You can use libraries abstracting that already like
@cloudflare/actors ↗, or copy the retry logic ↗ in your own code directly.
