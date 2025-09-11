 Skip to content
Retry queries

It is useful to retry write queries from your application when you encounter a transient error. From the list of D1_ERRORs, refer to the Recommended action column to determine if a query should be retried.

Example of retrying queries

Consider the following example of a shouldRetry(...) function, taken from the D1 read replication starter template.

You should make sure your retries apply an exponential backoff with jitter strategy for more successful retries. You can use libraries abstracting that already like @cloudflare/actors, or copy the retry logic in your own code directly.

TypeScript
import { tryWhile } from "@cloudflare/actors";


function queryD1Example(d1: D1Database, sql: string) {
  return await tryWhile(async () => {
    return await d1.prepare(sql).run();
  }, shouldRetry);
}


function shouldRetry(err: unknown, nextAttempt: number) {
  const errMsg = String(err);
  const isRetryableError =
    errMsg.includes("Network connection lost") ||
    errMsg.includes("storage caused object to be reset") ||
    errMsg.includes("reset because its code was updated");
  if (nextAttempt <= 5 && isRetryableError) {
    return true;
  }
  return false;
}