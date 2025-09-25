Getting started
This guide will instruct you through:
- Creating your first R2 bucket and enabling its data catalog.
- Creating an API token needed for pipelines to authenticate with your data catalog.
- Creating your first pipeline with a simple ecommerce schema that writes to an Apache Iceberg ↗ table managed by R2 Data Catalog.
- Sending sample ecommerce data via HTTP endpoint.
- Validating data in your bucket and querying it with R2 SQL.
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗.
- Install
Node.js↗.
Node.js version manager
Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of
16.17.0 or later.
-
If not already logged in, run:
-
Create an R2 bucket:
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the R2 object storage page.Go to Overview
-
Select Create bucket.
-
Enter the bucket name: pipelines-tutorial
-
Select Create bucket.
Enable the catalog on your R2 bucket:
When you run this command, take note of the "Warehouse" and "Catalog URI". You will need these later.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the R2 object storage page.Go to Overview
-
Select the bucket: pipelines-tutorial.
-
Switch to the Settings tab, scroll down to R2 Data Catalog, and select Enable.
-
Once enabled, note the Catalog URI and Warehouse name.
Pipelines must authenticate to R2 Data Catalog with an R2 API token that has catalog and R2 permissions.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the R2 object storage page.Go to Overview
-
Select Manage API tokens.
-
Select Create Account API token.
-
Give your API token a name.
-
Under Permissions, choose the Admin Read & Write permission.
-
Select Create Account API Token.
-
Note the Token value.
First, create a schema file that defines your ecommerce data structure:
Create
schema.json:
Use the interactive setup to create a pipeline that writes to R2 Data Catalog:
Follow the prompts:
-
Pipeline name: Enter
ecommerce
-
Stream configuration:
- Enable HTTP endpoint:
yes
- Require authentication:
no(for simplicity)
- Configure custom CORS origins:
no
- Schema definition:
Load from file
- Schema file path:
schema.json(or your file path)
- Enable HTTP endpoint:
-
Sink configuration:
- Destination type:
Data Catalog Table
- R2 bucket name:
pipelines-tutorial
- Namespace:
default
- Table name:
ecommerce
- Catalog API token: Enter your token from step 3
- Compression:
zstd
- Roll file when size reaches (MB):
100
- Roll file when time reaches (seconds):
10(for faster data visibility in this tutorial)
- Destination type:
-
SQL transformation: Choose
Use simple ingestion queryto use:
After setup completes, note the HTTP endpoint URL displayed in the final output.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Pipelines > Pipelines.Go to Pipelines
-
Select Create Pipeline.
-
Connect to a Stream:
- Pipeline name:
ecommerce
- Enable HTTP endpoint for sending data: Enabled
- HTTP authentication: Disabled (default)
- Select Next
- Pipeline name:
-
Define Input Schema:
- Select JSON editor
- Copy in the schema:
- Select Next
-
Define Sink:
- Select your R2 bucket:
pipelines-tutorial
- Storage type: R2 Data Catalog
- Namespace:
default
- Table name:
ecommerce
- Advanced Settings: Change Maximum Time Interval to
10 seconds
- Select Next
- Select your R2 bucket:
-
Credentials:
- Disable Automatically create an Account API token for your sink
- Enter Catalog Token from step 3
- Select Next
-
Pipeline Definition:
- Leave the default SQL query:
- Select Create Pipeline
-
After pipeline creation, note the Stream ID for the next step.
Send ecommerce events to your pipeline's HTTP endpoint:
Replace
{stream-id} with your actual stream endpoint from the pipeline setup.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the R2 object storage page.
-
Select your bucket:
pipelines-tutorial.
-
You should see Iceberg metadata files and data files created by your pipeline. Note: If you aren't seeing any files in your bucket, try waiting a couple of minutes and trying again.
-
The data is organized in the Apache Iceberg format with metadata tracking table versions.
Set up your environment to use R2 SQL:
Or create a
.env file with:
Where
YOUR_API_TOKEN is the token you created in step 3. For more information on setting environment variables, refer to Wrangler system environment variables.
Query your data:
Replace
YOUR_WAREHOUSE_NAME with the warehouse name from step 2.
You can also query this table with any engine that supports Apache Iceberg. To learn more about connecting other engines to R2 Data Catalog, refer to Connect to Iceberg engines.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-