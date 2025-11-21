Before
Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Better local deployment flow for Cloudflare Workers
Until now, if a Worker had been previously deployed via the Cloudflare Dashboard ↗, a subsequent deployment done via the Cloudflare Workers CLI, Wrangler
(through the
deploy command), would allow the user to override the Worker's dashboard settings without providing details on
what dashboard settings would be lost.
Now instead,
wrangler deploy presents a helpful representation of the differences between the local configuration
and the remote dashboard settings, and offers to update your local configuration file for you.
See example below showing a before and after for
wrangler deploy when a local configuration is expected to override a Worker's dashboard settings:
After
Also, if instead Wrangler detects that a deployment would override remote dashboard settings but in an additive way, without modifying or removing any of them, it will simply proceed with the deployment without requesting any user interaction.
Update to Wrangler v4.50.0 or greater to take advantage of this improved deploy flow.