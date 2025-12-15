New Best Practices guide for Durable Objects

A new Rules of Durable Objects guide is now available, providing opinionated best practices for building effective Durable Objects applications. This guide covers design patterns, storage strategies, concurrency, and common anti-patterns to avoid.

Key guidance includes:

Design around your "atom" of coordination — Create one Durable Object per logical unit (chat room, game session, user) instead of a global singleton that becomes a bottleneck.

Use SQLite storage with RPC methods — SQLite-backed Durable Objects with typed RPC methods provide the best developer experience and performance.

Understand input and output gates — Learn how Cloudflare's runtime prevents data races by default, how write coalescing works, and when to use blockConcurrencyWhile() .

Leverage Hibernatable WebSockets — Reduce costs for real-time applications by allowing Durable Objects to sleep while maintaining WebSocket connections.

The testing documentation has also been updated with modern patterns using @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers , including examples for testing SQLite storage, alarms, and direct instance access: