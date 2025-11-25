Changelog
Launching FLUX.2 [dev] on Workers AI
We've partnered with Black Forest Labs (BFL) to bring their latest FLUX.2 [dev] model to Workers AI! This model excels in generating high-fidelity images with physical world grounding, multi-language support, and digital asset creation. You can also create specific super images with granular controls like JSON prompting.
Read the BFL blog ↗ to learn more about the model itself. Read our Cloudflare blog ↗ to see the model in action, or try it out yourself on our multi modal playground ↗.
Pricing documentation is available on the model page or pricing page. Note, we expect to drop pricing in the next few days after iterating on the model performance.
The model hosted on Workers AI is able to support up to 4 image inputs (512x512 per input image). Note, this image model is one of the most powerful in the catalog and is expected to be slower than the other image models we currently support. One catch to look out for is that this model takes multipart form data inputs, even if you just have a prompt.
With the REST API, the multipart form data input looks like this:
With the Workers AI binding, you can use it as such:
The parameters you can send to the model are detailed here:
JSON Schema for Model
Required Parameters
prompt(string) - Text description of the image to generate
Optional Parameters
input_image_0(string) - Binary image
input_image_1(string) - Binary image
input_image_2(string) - Binary image
input_image_3(string) - Binary image
steps(integer) - Number of inference steps. Higher values may improve quality but increase generation time
guidance(float) - Guidance scale for generation. Higher values follow the prompt more closely
width(integer) - Width of the image, default
1024Range: 256-1920
height(integer) - Height of the image, default
768Range: 256-1920
seed(integer) - Seed for reproducibility
Through Workers AI Binding:
The model supports prompting in JSON to get more granular control over images. You would pass the JSON as the value of the 'prompt' field in the multipart form data. See the JSON schema below on the base parameters you can pass to the model.
JSON Prompting Schema
- The model also supports the most common latin and non-latin character languages
- You can prompt the model with specific hex codes like
#2ECC71
- Try creating digital assets like landing pages, comic strips, infographics too!