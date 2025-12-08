Changelog
Wrangler config is optional when using Vite plugin
When using the Cloudflare Vite plugin to build and deploy Workers, a Wrangler configuration file is now optional for assets-only (static) sites. If no
wrangler.toml,
wrangler.json, or
wrangler.jsonc file is found, the plugin generates sensible defaults for an assets-only site. The
name is based on the
package.json or the project directory name, and the
compatibility_date uses the latest date supported by your installed Miniflare version.
This allows easier setup for static sites using Vite. Note that SPAs will still need to set
assets.not_found_handling to
single-page-application ↗ in order to function correctly.