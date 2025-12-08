Wrangler config is optional when using Vite plugin

When using the Cloudflare Vite plugin to build and deploy Workers, a Wrangler configuration file is now optional for assets-only (static) sites. If no wrangler.toml , wrangler.json , or wrangler.jsonc file is found, the plugin generates sensible defaults for an assets-only site. The name is based on the package.json or the project directory name, and the compatibility_date uses the latest date supported by your installed Miniflare version.

This allows easier setup for static sites using Vite. Note that SPAs will still need to set assets.not_found_handling to single-page-application ↗ in order to function correctly.