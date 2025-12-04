 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS View RSS feeds
hero image
Back to all posts

Connect to remote databases during local development with wrangler dev

Hyperdrive

You can now connect directly to remote databases and databases requiring TLS with wrangler dev. This lets you run your Worker code locally while connecting to remote databases, without needing to use wrangler dev --remote.

The localConnectionString field and CLOUDFLARE_HYPERDRIVE_LOCAL_CONNECTION_STRING_<BINDING_NAME> environment variable can be used to configure the connection string used by wrangler dev.

{
  "hyperdrive": [
    {
      "binding": "HYPERDRIVE",
      "id": "your-hyperdrive-id",
      "localConnectionString": "postgres://user:password@remote-host.example.com:5432/database?sslmode=require"
    }
  ]
}

Learn more about local development with Hyperdrive.