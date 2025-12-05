Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Terraform v5.14.0 now available
Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We are aware of the high number of issues reported by the Cloudflare community related to the v5 release. We have committed to releasing improvements on a 2-3 week cadence ↗ to ensure its stability and reliability, including the v5.14 release. We have also pivoted from an issue-to-issue approach to a resource-per-resource approach ↗ - we will be focusing on specific resources to not only stabilize the resource but also ensure it is migration-friendly for those migrating from v4 to v5.
Thank you for continuing to raise issues. They make our provider stronger and help us build products that reflect your needs.
This release includes bug fixes, the stabilization of even more popular resources, and more.
Resource affected:
api_shield_discovery_operation
Cloudflare continuously discovers and updates API endpoints and web assets of your web applications. To improve the maintainability of these dynamic resources, we are working on reducing the need to actively engage with discovered operations.
The corresponding public API endpoint of discovered operations ↗ is not affected and will continue to be supported.
- pages_project: Add v4 -> v5 migration tests (#6506 ↗)
- account_members: Makes member policies a set (#6488 ↗)
- pages_project: Ensures non empty refresh plans (#6515 ↗)
- R2: Improves sweeper (#6512 ↗)
- workers_kv: Ignores value import state for verify (#6521 ↗)
- workers_script: No longer treats the migrations attribute as WriteOnly (#6489 ↗)
- workers_script: Resolves resource drift when worker has unmanaged secret (#6504 ↗)
- zero_trust_device_posture_rule: Preserves input.version and other fields (#6500 ↗) and (#6503 ↗)
- zero_trust_dlp_custom_profile: Adds sweepers for
dlp_custom_profile
- zone_subscription|account_subscription: Adds
partners_entas valid enum for
rate_plan.id(#6505 ↗)
- zone: Ensures datasource model schema parity (#6487 ↗)
- subscription: Updates import signature to accept account_id/subscription_id to import account subscription (#6510 ↗)
We suggest waiting to migrate to v5 while we work on stabilization. This helps with avoiding any blocking issues while the Terraform resources are actively being stabilized ↗. We will be releasing a new migration tool in March 2026 to help support v4 to v5 transitions for our most popular resources.