Configure your framework for Cloudflare automatically

Wrangler now supports automatic configuration for popular web frameworks in experimental mode, making it even easier to deploy to Cloudflare Workers.

Previously, if you wanted to deploy an application using a popular web framework like Next.js or Astro, you had to follow tutorials to set up your application for deployment to Cloudflare Workers. This usually involved creating a Wrangler file, installing adapters, or changing configuration options.

Now wrangler deploy does this for you. Starting with Wrangler 4.55, you can use npx wrangler deploy --x-autoconfig in the directory of any web application using one of the supported frameworks. Wrangler will then proceed to configure and deploy it to your Cloudflare account.

You can also configure your application without deploying it by using the new npx wrangler setup command. This enables you to easily review what changes we are making so your application is ready for Cloudflare Workers.

The following application frameworks are supported starting today:

Next.js

Astro

Nuxt

TanStack Start

SolidStart

React Router

SvelteKit

Docusaurus

Qwik

Analog

Automatic configuration also supports static sites by detecting the assets directory and build command. From a single index.html file to the output of a generator like Jekyll or Hugo, you can just run npx wrangler deploy --x-autoconfig to upload to Cloudflare.

We're really excited to bring you automatic configuration so you can do more with Workers. Please let us know if you run into challenges using this experimentally. We’ve opened a GitHub discussion ↗ and would love to hear your feedback.