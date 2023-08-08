Cloudflare Docs
Durable Objects
  Testing with Durable Objects

Testing with Durable Objects

Write tests for Durable Objects.

import { unstable_dev } from "wrangler"

import type { UnstableDevWorker } from "wrangler"

import { describe, expect, it, beforeAll, afterAll } from "vitest"



describe("Worker", () => {
	let worker: UnstableDevWorker


	beforeAll(async () => {
		worker = await unstable_dev("src/index.ts", {
			experimental: { disableExperimentalWarning: true },
		});
	});


	afterAll(async () => {
		await worker.stop()
	})


	it("should deny request for short paths", async () => {
		const cases = {
			failures: ["/", "/foo", "/foo/", "/%2F"],
		}
		for (const path of cases.failures) {
			const resp = await worker.fetch(`http://example.com${path}`)
			if (resp) {
				const text = await resp.text()
				expect(text).toMatchInlineSnapshot('"path must be at least 5 characters"')
			}
		}
	})


	describe("durable object", () => {
		it("Should send text from a POST to a matching GET", async () => {
			const path = "/stuff1"
			const url = `http://example.com${path}`


			// The get request should wait for the post request to complete
			const getResponsePromise = worker.fetch(url)


			// The post request to the same path should receive a response that the text was consumed
			const postResponse = await worker.fetch(url, { method: "POST", body: "Hello World 12345" })
			expect(postResponse.status).toBe(200)
			const postText = await postResponse.text()
			expect(postText).toBe("The text was consumed!")


			// The get request should now receive the text
			const getResponse = await getResponsePromise
			expect(getResponse.status).toBe(200)
			const text = await getResponse.text()
			expect(text).toBe("Hello World 12345")
		})


		it("Shouldn't send text from a POST to a different GET", async () => {
			const path1 = "/stuff1"
			const path2 = "/stuff2"
			const url = (p: string) => `http://example.com${p}`


			// The get request should wait for the post request to complete
			const getResponsePromise1 = worker.fetch(url(path1))
			const getResponsePromise2 = worker.fetch(url(path2))


			// The post request to the same path should receive a response that the text was consumed
			const postResponse1 = await worker.fetch(url(path1), { method: "POST", body: "Hello World 12345" })
			expect(postResponse1.status).toBe(200)
			const postText1 = await postResponse1.text()
			expect(postText1).toBe("The text was consumed!")


			const postResponse2 = await worker.fetch(url(path2), { method: "POST", body: "Hello World 789" })
			expect(postResponse2.status).toBe(200)
			const postText2 = await postResponse2.text()
			expect(postText2).toBe("The text was consumed!")


			// The get request should now receive the text
			const getResponse1 = await getResponsePromise1
			expect(getResponse1.status).toBe(200)
			const text1 = await getResponse1.text()
			expect(text1).toBe("Hello World 12345")


			const getResponse2 = await getResponsePromise2
			expect(getResponse2.status).toBe(200)
			const text2 = await getResponse2.text()
			expect(text2).toBe("Hello World 789")
		})


		it("Should not send the same POST twice", async () => {
			const path = "/stuff1"
			const url = (p: string) => `http://example.com${p}`


			// The get request should wait for the post request to complete
			const getResponsePromise1 = worker.fetch(url(path))


			// The post request to the same path should receive a response that the text was consumed
			const postResponse1 = await worker.fetch(url(path), { method: "POST", body: "Hello World 12345" })
			expect(postResponse1.status).toBe(200)
			const postText1 = await postResponse1.text()
			expect(postText1).toBe("The text was consumed!")


			// The get request should now receive the text
			const getResponse1 = await getResponsePromise1
			expect(getResponse1.status).toBe(200)
			const text1 = await getResponse1.text()
			expect(text1).toBe("Hello World 12345")


			// The next get request should wait for the next post request to complete
			const getResponsePromise2 = worker.fetch(url(path))


			// Send a new POST with different text
			const postResponse2 = await worker.fetch(url(path), { method: "POST", body: "Hello World 789" })
			expect(postResponse2.status).toBe(200)
			const postText2 = await postResponse2.text()
			expect(postText2).toBe("The text was consumed!")
			
			// The get request should receive the new text, not the old text
			const getResponse2 = await getResponsePromise2
			expect(getResponse2.status).toBe(200)
			const text2 = await getResponse2.text()
			expect(text2).toBe("Hello World 789")
		})
	})

})

Find the full code for this example on GitHub.