Write tests for Durable Objects.



import { unstable_dev } from "wrangler" import type { UnstableDevWorker } from "wrangler" import { describe , expect , it , beforeAll , afterAll } from "vitest" describe ( "Worker" , ( ) => { let worker : UnstableDevWorker beforeAll ( async ( ) => { worker = await unstable_dev ( "src/index.ts" , { experimental : { disableExperimentalWarning : true } , } ) ; } ) ; afterAll ( async ( ) => { await worker . stop ( ) } ) it ( "should deny request for short paths" , async ( ) => { const cases = { failures : [ "/" , "/foo" , "/foo/" , "/%2F" ] , } for ( const path of cases . failures ) { const resp = await worker . fetch ( ` http://example.com ${ path } ` ) if ( resp ) { const text = await resp . text ( ) expect ( text ) . toMatchInlineSnapshot ( '"path must be at least 5 characters"' ) } } } ) describe ( "durable object" , ( ) => { it ( "Should send text from a POST to a matching GET" , async ( ) => { const path = "/stuff1" const url = ` http://example.com ${ path } ` const getResponsePromise = worker . fetch ( url ) const postResponse = await worker . fetch ( url , { method : "POST" , body : "Hello World 12345" } ) expect ( postResponse . status ) . toBe ( 200 ) const postText = await postResponse . text ( ) expect ( postText ) . toBe ( "The text was consumed!" ) const getResponse = await getResponsePromise expect ( getResponse . status ) . toBe ( 200 ) const text = await getResponse . text ( ) expect ( text ) . toBe ( "Hello World 12345" ) } ) it ( "Shouldn't send text from a POST to a different GET" , async ( ) => { const path1 = "/stuff1" const path2 = "/stuff2" const url = ( p : string ) => ` http://example.com ${ p } ` const getResponsePromise1 = worker . fetch ( url ( path1 ) ) const getResponsePromise2 = worker . fetch ( url ( path2 ) ) const postResponse1 = await worker . fetch ( url ( path1 ) , { method : "POST" , body : "Hello World 12345" } ) expect ( postResponse1 . status ) . toBe ( 200 ) const postText1 = await postResponse1 . text ( ) expect ( postText1 ) . toBe ( "The text was consumed!" ) const postResponse2 = await worker . fetch ( url ( path2 ) , { method : "POST" , body : "Hello World 789" } ) expect ( postResponse2 . status ) . toBe ( 200 ) const postText2 = await postResponse2 . text ( ) expect ( postText2 ) . toBe ( "The text was consumed!" ) const getResponse1 = await getResponsePromise1 expect ( getResponse1 . status ) . toBe ( 200 ) const text1 = await getResponse1 . text ( ) expect ( text1 ) . toBe ( "Hello World 12345" ) const getResponse2 = await getResponsePromise2 expect ( getResponse2 . status ) . toBe ( 200 ) const text2 = await getResponse2 . text ( ) expect ( text2 ) . toBe ( "Hello World 789" ) } ) it ( "Should not send the same POST twice" , async ( ) => { const path = "/stuff1" const url = ( p : string ) => ` http://example.com ${ p } ` const getResponsePromise1 = worker . fetch ( url ( path ) ) const postResponse1 = await worker . fetch ( url ( path ) , { method : "POST" , body : "Hello World 12345" } ) expect ( postResponse1 . status ) . toBe ( 200 ) const postText1 = await postResponse1 . text ( ) expect ( postText1 ) . toBe ( "The text was consumed!" ) const getResponse1 = await getResponsePromise1 expect ( getResponse1 . status ) . toBe ( 200 ) const text1 = await getResponse1 . text ( ) expect ( text1 ) . toBe ( "Hello World 12345" ) const getResponsePromise2 = worker . fetch ( url ( path ) ) const postResponse2 = await worker . fetch ( url ( path ) , { method : "POST" , body : "Hello World 789" } ) expect ( postResponse2 . status ) . toBe ( 200 ) const postText2 = await postResponse2 . text ( ) expect ( postText2 ) . toBe ( "The text was consumed!" ) const getResponse2 = await getResponsePromise2 expect ( getResponse2 . status ) . toBe ( 200 ) const text2 = await getResponse2 . text ( ) expect ( text2 ) . toBe ( "Hello World 789" ) } ) } ) } )