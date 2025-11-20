Terraform v5.13.0 now available

Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We are aware of the high number of issues reported by the Cloudflare community related to the v5 release. We have committed to releasing improvements on a 2-3 week cadence ↗ to ensure its stability and reliability, including the v5.13 release. We have also pivoted from an issue-to-issue approach to a resource-per-resource approach ↗ - we will be focusing on specific resources to not only stabilize the resource but also ensure it is migration-friendly for those migrating from v4 to v5.

Thank you for continuing to raise issues. They make our provider stronger and help us build products that reflect your needs.

This release includes new features, new resources and data sources, bug fixes, updates to our Developer Documentation, and more.

Breaking Change

Please be aware that there are breaking changes for the cloudflare_api_token and cloudflare_account_token resources. These changes eliminate configuration drift caused by policy ordering differences in the Cloudflare API.

For more specific information about the changes or the actions required, please see the detailed Repository changelog ↗.

Features

New resources and data sources added cloudflare_connectivity_directory cloudflare_sso_connector cloudflare_universal_ssl_setting

api_token+account_tokens: state upgrader and schema bump (#6472 ↗ )

state upgrader and schema bump (#6472 ) docs: make docs explicit when a resource does not have import support

make docs explicit when a resource does not have import support magic_transit_connector: support self-serve license key (#6398 ↗ )

support self-serve license key (#6398 ) worker_version: add content_base64 support

add content_base64 support worker_version: boolean support for run_worker_first (#6407 ↗ )

boolean support for run_worker_first (#6407 ) workers_script_subdomains: add import support (#6375 ↗ )

add import support (#6375 ) zero_trust_access_application: add proxy_endpoint for ZT Access Application (#6453 ↗ )

add proxy_endpoint for ZT Access Application (#6453 ) zero_trust_dlp_predefined_profile: Switch DLP Predefined Profile endpoints, introduce enabled_entries attribut

Bug Fixes

Upgrading

We suggest holding off on migration to v5 while we work on stabilization. This help will you avoid any blocking issues while the Terraform resources are actively being stabilized. We will be releasing a new migration tool in March 2026 to help support v4 to v5 transitions for our most popular resources.