R2 SQL now supports aggregations and schema discovery

R2 SQL now supports aggregation functions, GROUP BY , HAVING , along with schema discovery commands to make it easy to explore your data catalog.

Aggregation Functions

You can now perform aggregations on Apache Iceberg tables in R2 Data Catalog using standard SQL functions including COUNT(*) , SUM() , AVG() , MIN() , and MAX() . Combine these with GROUP BY to analyze data across dimensions, and use HAVING to filter aggregated results.

-- Calculate average transaction amounts by department SELECT department, COUNT ( * ), AVG (total_amount) FROM my_namespace.sales_data WHERE region = 'North' GROUP BY department HAVING COUNT ( * ) > 50 ORDER BY AVG (total_amount) DESC

-- Find high-value departments SELECT department, SUM (total_amount) FROM my_namespace.sales_data GROUP BY department HAVING SUM (total_amount) > 50000

Schema Discovery

New metadata commands make it easy to explore your data catalog and understand table structures:

SHOW DATABASES or SHOW NAMESPACES - List all available namespaces

or - List all available namespaces SHOW TABLES IN namespace_name - List tables within a namespace

- List tables within a namespace DESCRIBE namespace_name.table_name - View table schema and column types

Terminal window ❯ npx wrangler r2 sql query "{ACCOUNT_ID}_{BUCKET_NAME}" "DESCRIBE default.sales_data;" ⛅️ wrangler 4.54.0 ───────────────────────────────────────────── ┌──────────────────┬────────────────┬──────────┬─────────────────┬───────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ column_name │ type │ required │ initial_default │ write_default │ doc │ ├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ sale_id │ BIGINT │ false │ │ │ Unique identifier for each sales transaction │ ├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ sale_timestamp │ TIMESTAMPTZ │ false │ │ │ Exact date and time when the sale occurred (used for partitioning ) │ ├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ department │ TEXT │ false │ │ │ Product department (8 categories: Electronics, Beauty, Home, Toys, Sports, Food, Clothing, Books ) │ ├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ category │ TEXT │ false │ │ │ Product category grouping (4 categories: Premium, Standard, Budget, Clearance ) │ ├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ region │ TEXT │ false │ │ │ Geographic sales region (5 regions: North, South, East, West, Central ) │ ├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ product_id │ INT │ false │ │ │ Unique identifier for the product sold │ ├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ quantity │ INT │ false │ │ │ Number of units sold in this transaction (range: 1-50 ) │ ├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ unit_price │ DECIMAL ( 10, 2 ) │ false │ │ │ Price per unit in dollars (range: $5 .00- $500 .00 ) │ ├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ total_amount │ DECIMAL ( 10, 2 ) │ false │ │ │ Total sale amount before tax (quantity × unit_price with discounts applied ) │ ├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ discount_percent │ INT │ false │ │ │ Discount percentage applied to this sale (0-50%) │ ├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ tax_amount │ DECIMAL ( 10, 2 ) │ false │ │ │ Tax amount collected on this sale │ ├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ profit_margin │ DECIMAL ( 10, 2 ) │ false │ │ │ Profit margin on this sale as a decimal percentage │ ├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ customer_id │ INT │ false │ │ │ Unique identifier for the customer who made the purchase │ ├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ is_online_sale │ BOOLEAN │ false │ │ │ Boolean flag indicating if sale was made online (true) or in-store ( false ) │ ├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ sale_date │ DATE │ false │ │ │ Calendar date of the sale (extracted from sale_timestamp ) │ └──────────────────┴────────────────┴──────────┴─────────────────┴───────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ Read 0 B across 0 files from R2 On average, 0 B / s

To learn more about the new aggregation capabilities and schema discovery commands, check out the SQL reference. If you're new to R2 SQL, visit our getting started guide to begin querying your data.