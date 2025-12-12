 Skip to content
R2 SQL now supports aggregations and schema discovery

R2 SQL

R2 SQL now supports aggregation functions, GROUP BY, HAVING, along with schema discovery commands to make it easy to explore your data catalog.

Aggregation Functions

You can now perform aggregations on Apache Iceberg tables in R2 Data Catalog using standard SQL functions including COUNT(*), SUM(), AVG(), MIN(), and MAX(). Combine these with GROUP BY to analyze data across dimensions, and use HAVING to filter aggregated results.

-- Calculate average transaction amounts by department
SELECT department, COUNT(*), AVG(total_amount)
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
WHERE region = 'North'
GROUP BY department
HAVING COUNT(*) > 50
ORDER BY AVG(total_amount) DESC
-- Find high-value departments
SELECT department, SUM(total_amount)
FROM my_namespace.sales_data
GROUP BY department
HAVING SUM(total_amount) > 50000

Schema Discovery

New metadata commands make it easy to explore your data catalog and understand table structures:

  • SHOW DATABASES or SHOW NAMESPACES - List all available namespaces
  • SHOW TABLES IN namespace_name - List tables within a namespace
  • DESCRIBE namespace_name.table_name - View table schema and column types
 npx wrangler r2 sql query "{ACCOUNT_ID}_{BUCKET_NAME}" "DESCRIBE default.sales_data;"


 ⛅️ wrangler 4.54.0
─────────────────────────────────────────────


┌──────────────────┬────────────────┬──────────┬─────────────────┬───────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
 column_name       type            required  initial_default  write_default  doc                                                                                               
├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
 sale_id           BIGINT          false                                     Unique identifier for each sales transaction                                                      
├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
 sale_timestamp    TIMESTAMPTZ     false                                     Exact date and time when the sale occurred (used for partitioning)                                │
├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
 department        TEXT            false                                     Product department (8 categories: Electronics, Beauty, Home, Toys, Sports, Food, Clothing, Books) │
├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
 category          TEXT            false                                     Product category grouping (4 categories: Premium, Standard, Budget, Clearance)                    │
├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
 region            TEXT            false                                     Geographic sales region (5 regions: North, South, East, West, Central)                            │
├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
 product_id        INT             false                                     Unique identifier for the product sold                                                            
├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
 quantity          INT             false                                     Number of units sold in this transaction (range: 1-50)                                            │
├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
 unit_price        DECIMAL(10, 2)  false                                     Price per unit in dollars (range: $5.00-$500.00)                                                  │
├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
 total_amount      DECIMAL(10, 2)  false                                     Total sale amount before tax (quantity × unit_price with discounts applied)                       │
├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
 discount_percent  INT             false                                     Discount percentage applied to this sale (0-50%)                                                  │
├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
 tax_amount        DECIMAL(10, 2)  false                                     Tax amount collected on this sale                                                                 
├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
 profit_margin     DECIMAL(10, 2)  false                                     Profit margin on this sale as a decimal percentage                                                
├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
 customer_id       INT             false                                     Unique identifier for the customer who made the purchase                                          
├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
 is_online_sale    BOOLEAN         false                                     Boolean flag indicating if sale was made online (true) or in-store (false)                        │
├──────────────────┼────────────────┼──────────┼─────────────────┼───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
 sale_date         DATE            false                                     Calendar date of the sale (extracted from sale_timestamp)                                         │
└──────────────────┴────────────────┴──────────┴─────────────────┴───────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Read 0 B across 0 files from R2
On average, 0 B / s

To learn more about the new aggregation capabilities and schema discovery commands, check out the SQL reference. If you're new to R2 SQL, visit our getting started guide to begin querying your data.