Agents SDK v0.2.24 with resumable streaming, MCP improvements, and schedule fixes

The latest release of @cloudflare/agents ↗ brings resumable streaming, significant MCP client improvements, and critical fixes for schedules and Durable Object lifecycle management.

Resumable streaming

AIChatAgent now supports resumable streaming, allowing clients to reconnect and continue receiving streamed responses without losing data. This is useful for:

Long-running AI responses

Users on unreliable networks

Users switching between devices mid-conversation

Background tasks where users navigate away and return

Real-time collaboration where multiple clients need to stay in sync

Streams are maintained across page refreshes, broken connections, and syncing across open tabs and devices.

Other improvements

Default JSON schema validator added to MCP client

Schedules ↗ can now safely destroy the agent

MCP client API improvements

The MCPClientManager API has been redesigned for better clarity and control:

New registerServer() method : Register MCP servers without immediately connecting

: Register MCP servers without immediately connecting New connectToServer() method : Establish connections to registered servers

: Establish connections to registered servers Improved reconnect logic: restoreConnectionsFromStorage() now properly handles failed connections

TypeScript // Register a server to Agent const { id } = await this . mcp . registerServer ( { name : "my-server" , url : "https://my-mcp-server.example.com" , } ) ; // Connect when ready await this . mcp . connectToServer ( id ) ; // Discover tools, prompts and resources await this . mcp . discoverIfConnected ( id ) ;

The SDK now includes a formalized MCPConnectionState enum with states: idle , connecting , authenticating , connected , discovering , and ready .

Enhanced MCP discovery

MCP discovery fetches the available tools, prompts, and resources from an MCP server so your agent knows what capabilities are available. The MCPClientConnection class now includes a dedicated discover() method with improved reliability:

Supports cancellation via AbortController

Configurable timeout (default 15s)

Discovery failures now throw errors immediately instead of silently continuing

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where schedules ↗ meant to fire immediately with this.schedule(0, ...) or this.schedule(new Date(), ...) would not fire

meant to fire immediately with this.schedule(0, ...) or would not fire Fixed an issue where schedules that took longer than 30 seconds would occasionally time out

Fixed SSE transport now properly forwards session IDs and request headers

Fixed AI SDK stream events convertion to UIMessageStreamPart

Upgrade

To update to the latest version: