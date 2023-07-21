Support content

The purpose of support content is to provide guidance for solving specific problems with Cloudflare.

Guiding, straightforward, solution-oriented

Use the metadata tag for the Content Type you create within the Support tile.

​​ Required components

Title

Context

​​ Optional components

Steps/Tasks/Procedures

Examples

Next steps

The structure of a page within the support tile will depend on the purpose that content serves.

The general guidance is that anything related to a specific product (DNS, Security Center) or platform (Cloudflare One) belongs in a product tile. Anything that is specific to interacting with Cloudflare support or details niche troubleshooting steps belongs in the support tile.

Support content should not duplicate content that already exists in a product tile.

Support content examples Product content examples How to interact with Cloudflare support Product documentation - feature information, functionality, configuration, known limitations Niche troubleshooting information (multiple product configurations affecting each other) Troubleshooting a specific product or platform Third-party integrations and partnerships that are not specific to a product (like WordPress) Product-specific integration guides Runtime errors when integrating with external products Runtime errors specific to a product How Cloudflare charges for specific things (rates, usage) Process documentation for how to set up billing information, etc. - no pricing content

​​ Additional information

Migrating content from /support/ to other areas of dev docs

When you migrate content from the Support tile to other, relevant product areas: