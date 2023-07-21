Support content
Purpose
The purpose of support content is to provide guidance for solving specific problems with Cloudflare.
Tone
Guiding, straightforward, solution-oriented
content_type
Use the metadata tag for the Content Type you create within the Support tile.
Required components
Title
Context
Optional components
Steps/Tasks/Procedures
Examples
Next steps
Structure
The structure of a page within the support tile will depend on the purpose that content serves.
Boundaries
The general guidance is that anything related to a specific product (DNS, Security Center) or platform (Cloudflare One) belongs in a product tile. Anything that is specific to interacting with Cloudflare support or details niche troubleshooting steps belongs in the support tile.
Support content should not duplicate content that already exists in a product tile.
|Support content examples
|Product content examples
|How to interact with Cloudflare support
|Product documentation - feature information, functionality, configuration, known limitations
|Niche troubleshooting information (multiple product configurations affecting each other)
|Troubleshooting a specific product or platform
|Third-party integrations and partnerships that are not specific to a product (like WordPress)
|Product-specific integration guides
|Runtime errors when integrating with external products
|Runtime errors specific to a product
|How Cloudflare charges for specific things (rates, usage)
|Process documentation for how to set up billing information, etc. - no pricing content
Additional information
Migrating content from /support/ to other areas of dev docs
When you migrate content from the Support tile to other, relevant product areas:
- Move over the English version of the page to your desired location.
- Make edits to bring the content into alignment with our style guide.