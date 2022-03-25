Cipher suites — Edge certificates

Cipher suites are a combination of ciphers used to negotiate security settings during the SSL/TLS handshake External link icon Open external link (and therefore separate from the SSL/TLS protocol ).

Cloudflare publishes a public repository of our SSL/TLS configurations External link icon Open external link on GitHub. You can find changes in the commit history.

We no longer support RC4 cipher suites External link icon Open external link or SSLv3 External link icon Open external link .

​​ Supported cipher suites by protocol

OpenSSL Name TLS 1.0 TLS 1.1 TLS 1.2 TLS 1.3 ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256 ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305 ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256 ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305 ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-SHA256 ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-SHA ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ECDHE-RSA-AES128-SHA256 ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ECDHE-RSA-AES128-SHA ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ AES128-GCM-SHA256 ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ AES128-SHA256 ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ AES128-SHA ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384 ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-SHA384 ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384 ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ECDHE-RSA-AES256-SHA384 ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ ECDHE-RSA-AES256-SHA ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ AES256-GCM-SHA384 ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ AES256-SHA256 ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ AES256-SHA ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ DES-CBC3-SHA ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ AEAD-AES128-GCM-SHA256 [^1] ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ AEAD-AES256-GCM-SHA384 [^1] ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ AEAD-CHACHA20-POLY1305-SHA256 [^1] ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅

​​ Disable cipher suites

With Advanced Certificate Manager or within SSL for SaaS, you can restrict connections to specific cipher suites. Currently, this functionality is only available when using the API:

To specify certain cipher suites , include an array of applicable options in the value field.

To reset to the default cipher suites, send an empty array in the value field.

​​ Matching on origin (optional)

Cloudflare will present the cipher suites to your origin and your server will select whichever cipher suite it prefers.

However, if you want to ensure that your origin server supports the same cipher suites that Cloudflare supports at our edge, use the following NGINX configuration. If you are terminating TLS on your origin using a different method, refer to that application’s documentation.

ssl_protocols TLSv1 TLSv1.1 TLSv1.2 TLSv1.3; ssl_ecdh_curve X25519:P-256:P-384; ssl_ciphers '[ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256|ECDHE-ECDSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305|ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256|ECDHE-RSA-CHACHA20-POLY1305]:ECDHE+AES128:RSA+AES128:ECDHE+AES256:RSA+AES256:ECDHE+3DES:RSA+3DES'; ssl_prefer_server_ciphers on;

[^1]: Although TLS 1.3 uses the same cipher suite space as previous versions of TLS, TLS 1.3 cipher suites are defined differently. They only specifying the symmetric ciphers and cannot be used for TLS 1.2. Similarly, TLS 1.2 and lower cipher suites cannot be used with TLS 1.3 (IETF TLS 1.3 draft 21). BoringSSL also hard-codes cipher preferences in this order for TLS 1.3.