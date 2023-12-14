MailChannels Pages Plugin

The MailChannels Pages Plugin intercepts all form submissions made which have the data-static-form-name attribute set. Then, it emails these form submissions using the MailChannels API. To use the Mailchannels Pages Plugin, you must first add a Domain Lockdown DNS record External link icon Open external link to the domain you are sending email from. For more information, refer to the Mailchannels documentation External link icon Open external link .



$ npm install @cloudflare/pages-plugin-mailchannels

functions/_middleware.ts import mailChannelsPlugin from "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-mailchannels" ; export const onRequest : PagesFunction = mailChannelsPlugin ( { personalizations : [ { to : [ { name : "ACME Support" , email : [email protected]" } ] , } , ] , from : { name : "ACME Support" , email : [email protected]" , } , respondWith : ( ) => { return new Response ( ` Thank you for submitting your enquiry. A member of the team will be in touch shortly. ` ) ; } , } ) ;

public/contact.html < body > < h1 > Contact us </ h1 > < form data-static-form-name = " contact " > < label > Email address < input type = " email " name = " email " /> </ label > < label > Message < textarea name = " message " > </ textarea > </ label > < button type = " Submit " > </ form > </ body >

The Plugin takes a single argument, an object with a number of properties:

personalizations is required and should be set to either an array, or a function which returns an array. If set to a function, it is passed a single object parameter which contains the incoming request ( Request ), formData ( FormData ) and name ( String ). This is useful if you want to populate dynamic values based on the form submission.

from is also mandatory and should be set to either an object, or a function which returns an object. Again, if set to a function, it is passed a single object parameter which contains request , formData and name .

subject is an optional String or function which returns a string. It defaults to New <NAME> form submission .

content is an optional array or function which returns an array. It defaults to a text/html and text/plain body array, detailing the form submission contents.

respondWith is a required function which takes the request , formData and name object parameter and returns a Response or Promise of a Response . Assuming the form submission is successful, this function will be called to generate response for visitors.

The method and action attributes of the HTML form do not need to be set. The Plugin will automatically override them to allow it to intercept the submission.

For more information about MailChannels and the options they support, refer to the documentation External link icon Open external link .

​​ SPF support for MailChannels

To use both MailChannels and Cloudflare Email Routing:

In Account Home, select the website you would like to add an SPF record for. Select DNS > Records > Add Record. In the dropdown menu, select TXT as the type of record. Enter the SPF record below into your DNS server as a text ( TXT ) entry. This must be on the root ( @ ) of the domain. (You currently cannot send mail from a subdomain.)



v=spf1 include:_spf.mx.cloudflare.net include:relay.mailchannels.net -all

​​ DKIM support for Mailchannels API

The MailChannels API also allows you add a DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) credential to your DNS records. DKIM is an email authentication standard that helps you to sign email messages from your domain with a digital signature using public-key cryptography. Refer to Cloudflare DNS DKIM guide External link icon Open external link to learn more. Optional content Setting up DKIM for use in your MailChannels Pages Plugin is optional, but will improve the deliverability of your emails. Clients will be less likely to mark your emails as spam or junk, because, when configured correctly, DKIM allows clients to verify that you own the domain you are sending from.

To add a DKIM signature to a message, add the following fields to the personalization object for the message:

dkim_domain : The domain you are sending the email from. For example, if you are sending an email from [email protected] , set this to example.com .

dkim_selector : Specifies where to find the associated public key in your DNS records. For example, if you make the DKIM record available at mailchannels._domainkey.example.com , set this to mailchannels .

dkim_private_key : The base-64 encoded private key.

​​ Generate DKIM credentials

You can generate your DKIM credentials using OpenSSL External link icon Open external link in the following steps:

Generate your private key and DNS record by running the command below in your terminal:



$ openssl genrsa 2048 | tee private_key.pem | openssl rsa -outform der | openssl base64 -A > private_key.txt

Command breakdown openssl genrsa 2048 generates a 2048-bit RSA key. The output is passed to tee private_key.pem , which writes the key to the private_key.pem file, and passes the key to openssl rsa -outform der | openssl base 64 -A , which converts the key from PEM format to DER format, then base64 encodes it. Take this output into > private_key.txt which saves the contents to private_key.txt .



$ echo -n "v=DKIM1;p=" > dkim_record.txt && openssl rsa -in private_key.pem -pubout -outform der | openssl base64 -A >> dkim_record.txt

This creates a public key from the private key ( openssl rsa -in priv_key.pem -pubout -outform der ), encodes it in base64 ( openssl base 64 -A ), and finally writes it to the dkim_record.txt file.

Copy the contents of the private_key.txt file and add that as an environment variable to your Pages project by logging into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link > Workers & Pages > your Pages project > Settings > Environment Variables > Add variables. Set the variable name as DKIM_PRIVATE_KEY and the value as the contents of private_key.txt file. Create a DNS record with the content of the generated dkim_record.txt file content.

Next, look in your generated dkim_record.txt file for your DKIM credentials, and add them to your website in the Cloudflare dashboard. Follow the steps below:

In Account Home, select the website you would like to add a DKIM record. In the menu on the left select DNS > Records > Add Record. In the dropdown menu, select TXT as the type of record. Enter the DKIM record into your DNS server as a text ( TXT ) entry. The name of your DNS record must follow this convention <selector key>._domainkey . For example, mailchannels._domainkey .

Selector value You can choose any value as the selector, as long as it is permitted as a DNS hostname (that is, all lowercase letters, numbers and hyphens).

Add the content of your dkim_record.txt file in the content field.

​​ Add DKIM fields to personalization object

After generating DKIM records, you must add the corresponding fields to the personalizations object to use DKIM.

The required fields are dkim_domain , dkim_selector , dkim_private_key . The value of these fields must match the values you generated earlier.

The following code block shows an example of using DKIM with the MailChannels Pages Plugin.

functions/_middleware.ts import mailChannelsPlugin from "@cloudflare/pages-plugin-mailchannels" ; export const onRequest : PagesFunction = ( context ) => mailChannelsPlugin ( { personalizations : [ { to : [ { name : "Some User" , email : [email protected]" } ] , "dkim_domain" : "example.com" , "dkim_selector" : "mailchannels" , "dkim_private_key" : context . env . DKIM_PRIVATE_KEY } , ] , from : { name : "ACME Support" , email : [email protected]" , } , respondWith : ( ) => { return new Response ( ` Thank you for submitting your enquiry. A member of the team will be in touch shortly. ` ) ; } , } ) ( context ) ;