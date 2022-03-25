Set up a new account

Set up a new accountIf you need help setting up and securing a new Cloudflare account, refer to the following resources:Account setup:Create a Cloudflare accountExternal link icon Open external linkEnable two-factor authentication (2FA)External link icon Open external linkCreate an API tokenSet up notificationsAdd account membersExternal link icon Open external linkSet up payment methodsExternal link icon Open external linkPost-setup security:Understand Cloudflare audit logsExternal link icon Open external linkView and revoke active sessionsExternal link icon Open external link