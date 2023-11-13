Automation

Automation allows us to provide more functionality at a lower maintenance cost, as well as enable and support community contributors.

​​ When to use it

When thinking about what to automate in your documentation, look for tasks that are frequent, repetitive, or tedious.

Often, the easiest way to do that is to think through the following questions:

What do new team members or infrequent contributors struggle with?

What is part of your standard review checklist? And which steps require an additional level of attention to detail?

What do stakeholders commonly misunderstand? What do they strugle with?

Another component to think about is how often this automation runs: