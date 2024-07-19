Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
You can now achieve higher cache hit ratios with Generic Global Tiered Cache. Regional content hashing routes content consistently to the same upper-tier data centers, eliminating redundant caching and reducing origin load.
Regional content hashing groups data centers by region and uses consistent hashing to route content to designated upper-tier caches:
- Same content always routes to the same upper-tier data center within a region.
- Eliminates redundant copies across multiple upper-tier caches.
- Increases the likelihood of cache HITs for the same content.
A popular image requested from multiple edge locations in a region:
- Before: Cached at 3-4 different upper-tier data centers
- After: Cached at 1 designated upper-tier data center
- Result: 3-4x fewer cache MISSes, reducing origin load and improving performance
To get started, enable Generic Global Tiered Cache on your zone.
Beyond the controls in Zero Trust, you can now exchange user risk scores with Okta to inform SSO-level policies.
First, configure Cloudflare One to send user risk scores to Okta.
- Set up the Okta SSO integration.
- In Cloudflare One ↗, go to Integrations > Identity providers.
- In Your identity providers, locate your Okta integration and select Edit.
- Turn on Send risk score to Okta.
- Select Save.
- Upon saving, Cloudflare One will display the well-known URL for your organization. Copy the value.
Next, configure Okta to receive your risk scores.
- On your Okta admin dashboard, go to Security > Device Integrations.
- Go to Receive shared signals, then select Create stream.
- Name your integration. In Set up integration with, choose Well-known URL.
- In Well-known URL, enter the well-known URL value provided by Cloudflare One.
- Select Create.
Explore product updates for Cloudflare One
Welcome to your new home for product updates on Cloudflare One.
Our new changelog lets you read about changes in much more depth, offering in-depth examples, images, code samples, and even gifs.
If you are looking for older product updates, refer to the following locations.
You can now easily enable Real User Monitoring (RUM) monitoring for your hostnames, while safely dropping requests from visitors in the European Union to comply with GDPR and CCPA.
Our Web Analytics product has always been centered on giving you insights into your users' experience that you need to provide the best quality experience, without sacrificing user privacy in the process.
To help with that aim, you can now selectively enable RUM monitoring for your hostname and exclude EU visitor data in a single click. If you opt for this option, we will drop all metrics collected by our EU data centeres automatically.
You can learn more about what metrics are reported by Web Analytics and how it is collected in the Web Analytics documentation. You can enable Web Analytics on any hostname by going to the Web Analytics ↗ section of the dashboard, selecting "Manage Site" for the hostname you want to monitor, and choosing the appropriate enablement option.