Metadata filtering and multitenancy support in AutoRAG

You can now filter AutoRAG search results by folder and timestamp using metadata filtering to narrow down the scope of your query.

This makes it easy to build multitenant experiences where each user can only access their own data. By organizing your content into per-tenant folders and applying a folder filter at query time, you ensure that each tenant retrieves only their own documents.

Example folder structure:

Terminal window customer-a/logs/ customer-a/contracts/ customer-b/contracts/

Example query:

JavaScript const response = await env . AI . autorag ( "my-autorag" ) . search ( { query : "When did I sign my agreement contract?" , filters : { type : "eq" , key : "folder" , value : "customer-a/contracts/" , }, } ) ;

You can use metadata filtering by creating a new AutoRAG or reindexing existing data. To reindex all content in an existing AutoRAG, update any chunking setting and select Sync index. Metadata filtering is available for all data indexed on or after April 21, 2025.

If you are new to AutoRAG, get started with the Get started AutoRAG guide.