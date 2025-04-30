 Skip to content
Dark Mode for Zero Trust Dashboard

Cloudflare One

The Cloudflare Zero Trust dashboard now supports Cloudflare's native dark mode for all accounts and plan types.

Zero Trust Dashboard will automatically accept your user-level preferences for system settings, so if your Dashboard appearance is set to 'system' or 'dark', the Zero Trust dashboard will enter dark mode whenever the rest of your Cloudflare account does.

Zero Trust dashboard supports dark mode

To update your view preference in the Zero Trust dashboard:

  1. Log into the Zero Trust dashboard.
  2. Select your user icon.
  3. Select Dark Mode.