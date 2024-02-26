You can now easily enable Real User Monitoring (RUM) monitoring for your hostnames, while safely dropping requests from visitors in the European Union to comply with GDPR and CCPA.

Our Web Analytics product has always been centered on giving you insights into your users' experience that you need to provide the best quality experience, without sacrificing user privacy in the process.

To help with that aim, you can now selectively enable RUM monitoring for your hostname and exclude EU visitor data in a single click. If you opt for this option, we will drop all metrics collected by our EU data centeres automatically.

You can learn more about what metrics are reported by Web Analytics and how it is collected in the Web Analytics documentation. You can enable Web Analytics on any hostname by going to the Web Analytics ↗ section of the dashboard, selecting "Manage Site" for the hostname you want to monitor, and choosing the appropriate enablement option.