Read multiple keys from Workers KV with bulk reads

KV

You can now retrieve up to 100 keys in a single bulk read request made to Workers KV using the binding.

This makes it easier to request multiple KV pairs within a single Worker invocation. Retrieving many key-value pairs using the bulk read operation is more performant than making individual requests since bulk read operations are not affected by Workers simultaneous connection limits.

JavaScript
// Read single key
const key = "key-a";
const value = await env.NAMESPACE.get(key);


// Read multiple keys
const keys = ["key-a", "key-b", "key-c", ...] // up to 100 keys
const values : Map<string, string?> = await env.NAMESPACE.get(keys);


// Print the value of "key-a" to the console.
console.log(`The first key is ${values.get("key-a")}.`)

Consult the Workers KV Read key-value pairs API for full details on Workers KV's new bulk reads support.