Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Read multiple keys from Workers KV with bulk reads
You can now retrieve up to 100 keys in a single bulk read request made to Workers KV using the binding.
This makes it easier to request multiple KV pairs within a single Worker invocation. Retrieving many key-value pairs using the bulk read operation is more performant than making individual requests since bulk read operations are not affected by Workers simultaneous connection limits.
Consult the Workers KV Read key-value pairs API for full details on Workers KV's new bulk reads support.