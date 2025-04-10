Read multiple keys from Workers KV with bulk reads

You can now retrieve up to 100 keys in a single bulk read request made to Workers KV using the binding.

This makes it easier to request multiple KV pairs within a single Worker invocation. Retrieving many key-value pairs using the bulk read operation is more performant than making individual requests since bulk read operations are not affected by Workers simultaneous connection limits.

JavaScript // Read single key const key = "key-a" ; const value = await env . NAMESPACE . get ( key ) ; // Read multiple keys const keys = [ "key-a" , "key-b" , "key-c" , ... ] // up to 100 keys const values : Map < string , string ? > = await env . NAMESPACE . get ( keys ) ; // Print the value of "key-a" to the console. console . log ( `The first key is ${ values . get ( "key-a" ) } .` )

Consult the Workers KV Read key-value pairs API for full details on Workers KV's new bulk reads support.