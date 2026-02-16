DHCP server
When you use a static IP address, Cloudflare One Appliance (formerly Magic WAN Connector) can also act as a DHCP server in your network. To enable this feature:
- Go to the Connectors page.
- Go to the Appliances tab > Profiles.
- Select the Cloudflare One Appliance you want to configure > Edit.
- Select Network Configuration > LAN configuration.
- In LAN configuration, select the LAN where you want to enable DHCP server.
- Select Edit.
- Under Static addressing, select This is a DHCP Server. You also have to specify:
- The DNS server address. You can have more than one IP address. Select Add DNS Server for each server you want to add.
- The DHCP pool start
- The DHCP pool end
