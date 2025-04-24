Custom Errors are now generally available for all paid plans — bringing a unified and powerful experience for customizing error responses at both the zone and account levels.

You can now manage Custom Error Rules, Custom Error Assets, and redesigned Error Pages directly from the Cloudflare dashboard. These features let you deliver tailored messaging when errors occur, helping you maintain brand consistency and improve user experience — whether it’s a 404 from your origin or a security challenge from Cloudflare.

What's new:

Custom Errors are now GA – Available on all paid plans and ready for production traffic.

– Available on all paid plans and ready for production traffic. UI for Custom Error Rules and Assets – Manage your zone-level rules from the Rules > Overview and your zone-level assets from the Rules > Settings tabs.

– Manage your zone-level rules from the Rules > Overview and your zone-level assets from the Rules > Settings tabs. Define inline content or upload assets – Create custom responses directly in the rule builder, upload new or reuse previously stored assets.

– Create custom responses directly in the rule builder, upload new or reuse previously stored assets. Refreshed UI and new name for Error Pages – Formerly known as “Custom Pages,” Error Pages now offer a cleaner, more intuitive experience for both zone and account-level configurations.

– Formerly known as “Custom Pages,” Error Pages now offer a cleaner, more intuitive experience for both zone and account-level configurations. Powered by Ruleset Engine – Custom Error Rules support conditional logic and override Error Pages for 500 and 1000 class errors, as well as errors originating from your origin or other Cloudflare products. You can also configure Response Header Transform Rules to add, change, or remove HTTP headers from responses returned by Custom Error Rules.

Learn more in the Custom Errors documentation.