Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Terraform v5.4.0 now available
Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. Unlike the earlier Terraform providers, v5 is automatically generated based on the OpenAPI Schemas for our REST APIs. Since launch, we have seen an unexpectedly high number of issues ↗ reported by customers. These issues currently impact about 15% of resources. We have been working diligently to address these issues across the company, and have released the v5.4.0 release which includes a number of bug fixes. Please keep an eye on this changelog for more information about upcoming releases.
- Removes the
worker_platforms_script_secretresource from the provider (see migration guide ↗ for alternatives—applicable to both Workers and Workers for Platforms)
- Removes duplicated fields in
cloudflare_cloud_connector_rulesresource
- Fixes
cloudflare_workers_routeid issues #5134 ↗ #5501 ↗
- Fixes issue around refreshing resources that have unsupported response types
Affected resources
cloudflare_certificate_pack
cloudflare_registrar_domain
cloudflare_stream_download
cloudflare_stream_webhook
cloudflare_user
cloudflare_workers_kv
cloudflare_workers_script
- Fixes
cloudflare_workers_kvstate refresh issues
- Fixes issues around configurability of nested properties without computed values for the following resources
Affected resources
cloudflare_account
cloudflare_account_dns_settings
cloudflare_account_token
cloudflare_api_token
cloudflare_cloud_connector_rules
cloudflare_custom_ssl
cloudflare_d1_database
cloudflare_dns_record
email_security_trusted_domains
cloudflare_hyperdrive_config
cloudflare_keyless_certificate
cloudflare_list_item
cloudflare_load_balancer
cloudflare_logpush_dataset_job
cloudflare_magic_network_monitoring_configuration
cloudflare_magic_transit_site
cloudflare_magic_transit_site_lan
cloudflare_magic_transit_site_wan
cloudflare_magic_wan_static_route
cloudflare_notification_policy
cloudflare_pages_project
cloudflare_queue
cloudflare_queue_consumer
cloudflare_r2_bucket_cors
cloudflare_r2_bucket_event_notification
cloudflare_r2_bucket_lifecycle
cloudflare_r2_bucket_lock
cloudflare_r2_bucket_sippy
cloudflare_ruleset
cloudflare_snippet_rules
cloudflare_snippets
cloudflare_spectrum_application
cloudflare_workers_deployment
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_group
- Fixed defaults that made
cloudflare_workers_scriptfail when using Assets
- Fixed Workers Logpush setting in
cloudflare_workers_scriptmistakenly being readonly
- Fixed
cloudflare_pages_projectbroken when using "source"
The detailed changelog ↗ is available on GitHub.
If you are evaluating a move from v4 to v5, please make use of the migration guide ↗. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition, although these do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of
terraform plan to test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues either by reporting to our GitHub repository ↗, or by opening a support ticket ↗.