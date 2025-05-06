Terraform v5.4.0 now available

Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. Unlike the earlier Terraform providers, v5 is automatically generated based on the OpenAPI Schemas for our REST APIs. Since launch, we have seen an unexpectedly high number of issues ↗ reported by customers. These issues currently impact about 15% of resources. We have been working diligently to address these issues across the company, and have released the v5.4.0 release which includes a number of bug fixes. Please keep an eye on this changelog for more information about upcoming releases.

Changes

Removes the worker_platforms_script_secret resource from the provider (see migration guide ↗ for alternatives—applicable to both Workers and Workers for Platforms)

resource from the provider (see migration guide for alternatives—applicable to both Workers and Workers for Platforms) Removes duplicated fields in cloudflare_cloud_connector_rules resource

resource Fixes cloudflare_workers_route id issues #5134 ↗ #5501 ↗

id issues #5134 #5501 Fixes issue around refreshing resources that have unsupported response types Affected resources cloudflare_certificate_pack cloudflare_registrar_domain cloudflare_stream_download cloudflare_stream_webhook cloudflare_user cloudflare_workers_kv cloudflare_workers_script

Fixes cloudflare_workers_kv state refresh issues

state refresh issues Fixes issues around configurability of nested properties without computed values for the following resources Affected resources cloudflare_account cloudflare_account_dns_settings cloudflare_account_token cloudflare_api_token cloudflare_cloud_connector_rules cloudflare_custom_ssl cloudflare_d1_database cloudflare_dns_record email_security_trusted_domains cloudflare_hyperdrive_config cloudflare_keyless_certificate cloudflare_list_item cloudflare_load_balancer cloudflare_logpush_dataset_job cloudflare_magic_network_monitoring_configuration cloudflare_magic_transit_site cloudflare_magic_transit_site_lan cloudflare_magic_transit_site_wan cloudflare_magic_wan_static_route cloudflare_notification_policy cloudflare_pages_project cloudflare_queue cloudflare_queue_consumer cloudflare_r2_bucket_cors cloudflare_r2_bucket_event_notification cloudflare_r2_bucket_lifecycle cloudflare_r2_bucket_lock cloudflare_r2_bucket_sippy cloudflare_ruleset cloudflare_snippet_rules cloudflare_snippets cloudflare_spectrum_application cloudflare_workers_deployment cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application cloudflare_zero_trust_access_group

Fixed defaults that made cloudflare_workers_script fail when using Assets

fail when using Assets Fixed Workers Logpush setting in cloudflare_workers_script mistakenly being readonly

mistakenly being readonly Fixed cloudflare_pages_project broken when using "source"

The detailed changelog ↗ is available on GitHub.

Upgrading

If you are evaluating a move from v4 to v5, please make use of the migration guide ↗. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition, although these do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of terraform plan to test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues either by reporting to our GitHub repository ↗, or by opening a support ticket ↗.