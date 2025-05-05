 Skip to content
WAF Release - 2025-05-05

WAF

This week's analysis covers five CVEs with varying impact levels. Four are rated critical, while one is rated high severity. Remote Code Execution vulnerabilities dominate this set.

Key Findings

GFI KerioControl (CVE-2024-52875) contains an unauthenticated Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerability that targets firewall appliances. This vulnerability can let attackers gain root level system access, making this CVE particularly attractive for threat actors.

The SonicWall SMA vulnerabilities remain concerning due to their continued exploitation since 2021. These critical vulnerabilities in remote access solutions create dangerous entry points to networks.

Impact

Customers using the Managed Ruleset will receive rule coverage following this week's release. Below is a breakdown of the recommended prioritization based on current exploitation trends:

  • GFI KerioControl (CVE-2024-52875) - Highest priority; unauthenticated RCE
  • SonicWall SMA (Multiple vulnerabilities) - Critical for network appliances
  • XWiki (CVE-2025-24893) - High priority for development environments
  • Langflow (CVE-2025-3248) - Important for AI workflow platforms
  • MinIO (CVE-2025-31489) - Important for object storage implementations
RulesetRule IDLegacy Rule IDDescriptionPrevious ActionNew ActionComments
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100724GFI KerioControl - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2024-52875LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100748XWiki - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-24893LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100750

SonicWall SMA - Dangerous File Upload - CVE:CVE-2021-20040, CVE:CVE-2021-20041, CVE:CVE-2021-20042

LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100751Langflow - Remote Code Execution - CVE:CVE-2025-3248LogBlockThis is a New Detection
Cloudflare Managed Ruleset 100752MinIO - Auth Bypass - CVE:CVE-2025-31489LogBlockThis is a New Detection