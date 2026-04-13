Registrar API
Use the Cloudflare Registrar API to search for domain names, check real-time availability and pricing, and register supported domains programmatically.
This guide walks through the beta workflow using the Cloudflare API and
curl. These same endpoints are in the official Cloudflare API reference and through Cloudflare MCP by default, which means they can be used from scripts, backend services, CI pipelines, and agent-driven tools without additional integration work.
Before you make your first API request, make sure you have:
- A Cloudflare account ID.
- An API token with Registrar write permissions. Create one at
https://dash.cloudflare.com/<ACCOUNT_ID>/api-tokens.
- A billing profile with a valid default payment method. Manage billing at
https://dash.cloudflare.com/<ACCOUNT_ID>/billing/payment-info.
- A default registrant contact configured on the account, plus acceptance of the Domain Registration Agreement on the registrations page:
https://dash.cloudflare.com/<ACCOUNT_ID>/domains/registrations.
For related setup help, refer to:
Cloudflare API requests use bearer token authentication.
In your terminal, define environment variables for your account ID and API token:
All requests in this guide use the Cloudflare API v4 base URL:
The beta workflow has three core steps:
- Search for candidate domain names.
- Check real-time availability and pricing for the domain you want.
- Register the domain.
Search is useful for discovery, but it is not the source of truth. Always call the
Check endpoint immediately before registration to reduce the likelihood of hitting an error during registration.
If you are using Cloudflare MCP or another agent-driven workflow, prompts can be as simple as:
Search for domains for a coffee shop based in Evergreen, Colorado.
Find 5 available .com or .dev domains for an AI expense tracker.
Check whether evergreenbean.com is available and show me the current price.
Check these domains and tell me which ones are registrable right now: evergreenbean.com, evergreenbean.dev, evergreen.cafe
Register evergreenbean.com on my Cloudflare account.
Use the Search endpoint to generate candidate domain names from a keyword, phrase, or partial domain name.
Search results:
- Are fast and intended for discovery.
- Are based on cached data.
- Only include extensions supported by the API beta.
Example response:
Use the Check endpoint to confirm whether a domain is currently registrable and to retrieve the current price.
Check results:
- Query the registry directly.
- Reflect current registry state.
- Should be used immediately before calling the registration endpoint.
- Responses can include a
reasonfield when
registrableis
false.
This endpoint accepts up to 20 domains per request.
Example response:
If a domain cannot be registered through the API, the response includes a reason. For example:
Common
reason values include:
domain_unavailable
extension_not_supported_via_api
extension_not_supported
extension_disallows_registration
Use the Registration endpoint to start a domain registration workflow.
Important:
- Successful registrations are billable to the default payment profile.
- Registrations are non-refundable once they complete successfully.
- Always confirm the domain name and price before calling this endpoint.
The simplest request only requires
domain_name:
The account must have a default registrant contact configured. If you do not pass a new contact inline, the API uses the default contact automatically. If you want to register the domain with a different contact, you can pass that contact in the request.
Current default behavior:
auto_renewdefaults to
false.
privacy_modedefaults to
redactionwhen supported for the TLD, otherwise
off.
- The account's default payment method is charged automatically.
To override the default registrant contact for a single registration, provide one inline:
Example successful response:
By default, the registration endpoint waits for up to 10 seconds before responding.
You can receive either:
201 Createdif the registration completed within the wait window.
202 Acceptedif the registration is still in progress.
To force immediate asynchronous behavior, send
Prefer: respond-async.
Example asynchronous request:
Example
202 Accepted response:
If the registration is still in progress, poll the status endpoint until the workflow reaches a terminal state.
Example response:
Possible workflow states include:
in_progress
succeeded
failed
action_required
blocked
If the workflow returns
action_required, stop polling and surface the required user action.
If the workflow returns
failed, inspect
error.code and
error.message before retrying.
Once registration is complete, retrieve the registration resource directly:
Example response:
This is the first beta release of the Registrar API.
Current limitations include:
- Only a subset of supported Cloudflare Registrar extensions are available through the API beta.
- Search results are scoped to API-supported extensions only.
- Some extensions supported in the dashboard are not yet available for programmatic registration.
- Premium domains require explicit fee acknowledgement before registration.
- Renewals are not yet available through the API.
- Transfers are not yet available through the API.
- Contact updates are not yet available through the API.
If you check a domain that Cloudflare supports in the dashboard but not yet in the API, the Check response returns
extension_not_supported_via_api.
These core Registrar functions will be added in future versions of the API.
Add a link here to the supported extensions list once it exists.
If you are building with the Registrar API beta, especially for automation, agents, or multi-tenant platform workflows, we want your feedback.