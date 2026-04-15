Cloudflare Registrar API is now in beta.

You can now use the Cloudflare API to:

Search for domain names.

Check real-time availability and pricing.

Register supported domains programmatically.

This beta supports a subset of popular extensions available through Cloudflare Registrar. Search returns suggestions across API-supported extensions, check confirms current availability and pricing, and registration starts a workflow that can complete immediately or be polled if it takes longer.

Because the Registrar API is part of the Cloudflare API, it can also be used in Cloudflare MCP and other agent-driven workflows.

If you are using Cloudflare MCP or other agent-driven workflows, prompts can be as simple as:

Search for domain ideas for a coffee shop based in Evergreen, Colorado.

Check whether example.com is available and show me the current price.

Register example.com

For supported operations, extension availability, and workflow details, refer to: