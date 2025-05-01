 Skip to content
Browser Isolation Overview page for Zero Trust

Browser Isolation

A new Browser Isolation Overview page is now available in the Cloudflare Zero Trust dashboard. This centralized view simplifies the management of Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) deployments, providing:

This update consolidates previously disparate settings, accelerating deployment, improving visibility into isolation activity, and making it easier to ensure your protections are working effectively.

Browser Isolation Overview

To access the new overview, log in to your Cloudflare Zero Trust dashboard and find Browser Isolation in the side navigation bar.