Workers Bindings
The AI binding (
env.AI) lets you call AI models and access AI Gateway features directly from your Worker.
For a step-by-step setup guide, refer to Set up Workers AI with AI Gateway.
Add an AI binding to your Wrangler configuration file:
The binding is accessible in your Worker code as
env.AI.
If you're using TypeScript, run
wrangler types whenever you modify your Wrangler configuration file. This generates types for the
env object based on your bindings, as well as runtime types.
Runs an inference request through AI Gateway. Accepts Workers AI models (
@cf/ prefix) and third-party models (
{author}/{model} format).
Workers AI model:
Third-party model:
Third-party models require an AI Gateway and use Unified Billing. Cloudflare manages the provider credentials and deducts credits from your account. You do not need to supply your own API keys.
Browse available models in the model catalog.
The third argument to
env.AI.run() accepts a
gateway object with the following parameters:
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
id
string
|required
|Name of your AI Gateway. Must be in the same account as your Worker. Use
"default" to automatically create a gateway on the first authenticated request. Refer to Default gateway for details.
skipCache
boolean
false
|Skip the cache for this request.
cacheTtl
number
|—
|Cache TTL in seconds.
cacheKey
string
|—
|Custom cache key for this request.
collectLog
boolean
|—
|Whether to collect logs for this request.
metadata
object
|—
|Custom metadata to attach to the log entry.
Returns the log ID from the most recent
env.AI.run() request.
Returns a gateway instance for accessing AI Gateway methods directly.
The gateway instance exposes the following methods.
Sends feedback, score, and metadata for a specific log entry. All properties in the second argument are optional.
Returns:
Promise<void>
Retrieves details of a specific log entry. If the
AiGatewayLog type is missing, run
wrangler types.
Returns:
Promise<AiGatewayLog>
Returns the base URL for your AI Gateway. Pass an optional provider name to get the provider-specific endpoint.
Parameters: Optional
provider (string or
AIGatewayProviders enum)
Returns:
Promise<string>
OpenAI SDK:
Vercel AI SDK with OpenAI:
Vercel AI SDK with Anthropic: