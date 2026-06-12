Workers Bindings

The AI binding ( env.AI ) lets you call AI models and access AI Gateway features directly from your Worker.

For a step-by-step setup guide, refer to Set up Workers AI with AI Gateway.

Configuration

Add an AI binding to your Wrangler configuration file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " ai " : { " binding " : "AI" , }, } TOML [ ai ] binding = "AI"

The binding is accessible in your Worker code as env.AI .

If you're using TypeScript, run wrangler types whenever you modify your Wrangler configuration file. This generates types for the env object based on your bindings, as well as runtime types.

Runs an inference request through AI Gateway. Accepts Workers AI models ( @cf/ prefix) and third-party models ( {author}/{model} format).

Workers AI model:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const resp = await env . AI . run ( "@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.5" , { prompt : "tell me a joke" , }, { gateway : { id : "default" , // or use a specific gateway name }, }, ) ; TypeScript const resp = await env . AI . run ( "@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.5" , { prompt : "tell me a joke" , }, { gateway : { id : "default" , // or use a specific gateway name }, }, ) ;

Third-party model:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript const resp = await env . AI . run ( "openai/gpt-4.1-mini" , { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : "tell me a joke" } ] , }, { gateway : { id : "default" , // or use a specific gateway name }, }, ) ; TypeScript const resp = await env . AI . run ( "openai/gpt-4.1-mini" , { messages : [ { role : "user" , content : "tell me a joke" } ] , }, { gateway : { id : "default" , // or use a specific gateway name }, }, ) ;

Third-party models require an AI Gateway and use Unified Billing. Cloudflare manages the provider credentials and deducts credits from your account. You do not need to supply your own API keys.

Note BYOK (Bring Your Own Keys) is not supported for third-party models called through the AI binding. To use your own provider keys, use the provider-native endpoints instead.

Browse available models in the model catalog.

Gateway options

The third argument to env.AI.run() accepts a gateway object with the following parameters:

Parameter Type Default Description id string required Name of your AI Gateway. Must be in the same account as your Worker. Use "default" to automatically create a gateway on the first authenticated request. Refer to Default gateway for details. skipCache boolean false Skip the cache for this request. cacheTtl number — Cache TTL in seconds. cacheKey string — Custom cache key for this request. collectLog boolean — Whether to collect logs for this request. metadata object — Custom metadata to attach to the log entry.

Returns the log ID from the most recent env.AI.run() request.

TypeScript const myLogId = env . AI . aiGatewayLogId ;

Returns a gateway instance for accessing AI Gateway methods directly.

TypeScript const gateway = env . AI . gateway ( "my-gateway" ) ;

The gateway instance exposes the following methods.

Sends feedback, score, and metadata for a specific log entry. All properties in the second argument are optional.

TypeScript await gateway . patchLog ( "my-log-id" , { feedback : 1 , score : 100 , metadata : { user : "123" , }, } ) ;

Returns: Promise<void>

Retrieves details of a specific log entry. If the AiGatewayLog type is missing, run wrangler types .

TypeScript const log = await gateway . getLog ( "my-log-id" ) ;

Returns: Promise<AiGatewayLog>

Returns the base URL for your AI Gateway. Pass an optional provider name to get the provider-specific endpoint.

TypeScript const baseUrl = await gateway . getUrl () ; // https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/my-account-id/my-gateway/ const openaiUrl = await gateway . getUrl ( "openai" ) ; // https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/my-account-id/my-gateway/openai

Parameters: Optional provider (string or AIGatewayProviders enum)

Returns: Promise<string>

SDK integration examples

OpenAI SDK:

TypeScript import OpenAI from "openai" ; const openai = new OpenAI ( { apiKey : "my api key" , // defaults to process.env["OPENAI_API_KEY"] baseURL : await env . AI . gateway ( "my-gateway" ) . getUrl ( "openai" ) , } ) ;

Vercel AI SDK with OpenAI:

TypeScript import { createOpenAI } from "@ai-sdk/openai" ; const openai = createOpenAI ( { baseURL : await env . AI . gateway ( "my-gateway" ) . getUrl ( "openai" ) , } ) ;

Vercel AI SDK with Anthropic: