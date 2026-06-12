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Workers Bindings

The AI binding (env.AI) lets you call AI models and access AI Gateway features directly from your Worker.

For a step-by-step setup guide, refer to Set up Workers AI with AI Gateway.

Configuration

Add an AI binding to your Wrangler configuration file:

JSONC
{
  "ai": {
    "binding": "AI",
  },
}

The binding is accessible in your Worker code as env.AI.

If you're using TypeScript, run wrangler types whenever you modify your Wrangler configuration file. This generates types for the env object based on your bindings, as well as runtime types.

env.AI.run()

Runs an inference request through AI Gateway. Accepts Workers AI models (@cf/ prefix) and third-party models ({author}/{model} format).

Workers AI model:

JavaScript
const resp = await env.AI.run(
  "@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.5",
  {
    prompt: "tell me a joke",
  },
  {
    gateway: {
      id: "default", // or use a specific gateway name
    },
  },
);

Third-party model:

JavaScript
const resp = await env.AI.run(
  "openai/gpt-4.1-mini",
  {
    messages: [{ role: "user", content: "tell me a joke" }],
  },
  {
    gateway: {
      id: "default", // or use a specific gateway name
    },
  },
);

Third-party models require an AI Gateway and use Unified Billing. Cloudflare manages the provider credentials and deducts credits from your account. You do not need to supply your own API keys.

Browse available models in the model catalog.

Gateway options

The third argument to env.AI.run() accepts a gateway object with the following parameters:

ParameterTypeDefaultDescription
idstringrequiredName of your AI Gateway. Must be in the same account as your Worker. Use "default" to automatically create a gateway on the first authenticated request. Refer to Default gateway for details.
skipCachebooleanfalseSkip the cache for this request.
cacheTtlnumberCache TTL in seconds.
cacheKeystringCustom cache key for this request.
collectLogbooleanWhether to collect logs for this request.
metadataobjectCustom metadata to attach to the log entry.

env.AI.aiGatewayLogId

Returns the log ID from the most recent env.AI.run() request.

TypeScript
const myLogId = env.AI.aiGatewayLogId;

env.AI.gateway()

Returns a gateway instance for accessing AI Gateway methods directly.

TypeScript
const gateway = env.AI.gateway("my-gateway");

The gateway instance exposes the following methods.

patchLog()

Sends feedback, score, and metadata for a specific log entry. All properties in the second argument are optional.

TypeScript
await gateway.patchLog("my-log-id", {
  feedback: 1,
  score: 100,
  metadata: {
    user: "123",
  },
});

Returns: Promise<void>

getLog()

Retrieves details of a specific log entry. If the AiGatewayLog type is missing, run wrangler types.

TypeScript
const log = await gateway.getLog("my-log-id");

Returns: Promise<AiGatewayLog>

getUrl()

Returns the base URL for your AI Gateway. Pass an optional provider name to get the provider-specific endpoint.

TypeScript
const baseUrl = await gateway.getUrl();
// https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/my-account-id/my-gateway/


const openaiUrl = await gateway.getUrl("openai");
// https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/my-account-id/my-gateway/openai

Parameters: Optional provider (string or AIGatewayProviders enum)

Returns: Promise<string>

SDK integration examples

OpenAI SDK:

TypeScript
import OpenAI from "openai";


const openai = new OpenAI({
  apiKey: "my api key", // defaults to process.env["OPENAI_API_KEY"]
  baseURL: await env.AI.gateway("my-gateway").getUrl("openai"),
});

Vercel AI SDK with OpenAI:

TypeScript
import { createOpenAI } from "@ai-sdk/openai";


const openai = createOpenAI({
  baseURL: await env.AI.gateway("my-gateway").getUrl("openai"),
});

Vercel AI SDK with Anthropic:

TypeScript
import { createAnthropic } from "@ai-sdk/anthropic";


const anthropic = createAnthropic({
  baseURL: await env.AI.gateway("my-gateway").getUrl("anthropic"),
});