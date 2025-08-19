HuggingFace ↗ helps users build, deploy and train machine learning models.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/huggingface

URL structure

When making requests to HuggingFace Inference API, replace https://api-inference.huggingface.co/models/ in the URL you're currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/huggingface . Note that the model you're trying to access should come right after, for example https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/huggingface/bigcode/starcoder .

Prerequisites

When making requests to HuggingFace, ensure you have the following:

Your AI Gateway Account ID.

Your AI Gateway gateway name.

An active HuggingFace API token.

The name of the HuggingFace model you want to use.

Examples

cURL

Request curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/huggingface/bigcode/starcoder \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer {hf_api_token}' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "inputs": "console.log" }'

Use HuggingFace.js library with JavaScript

If you are using the HuggingFace.js library, you can set your inference endpoint like this: