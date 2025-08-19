HuggingFace
HuggingFace ↗ helps users build, deploy and train machine learning models.
When making requests to HuggingFace Inference API, replace
https://api-inference.huggingface.co/models/ in the URL you're currently using with
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/huggingface. Note that the model you're trying to access should come right after, for example
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/huggingface/bigcode/starcoder.
When making requests to HuggingFace, ensure you have the following:
- Your AI Gateway Account ID.
- Your AI Gateway gateway name.
- An active HuggingFace API token.
- The name of the HuggingFace model you want to use.
If you are using the HuggingFace.js library, you can set your inference endpoint like this:
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-