OpenTelemetry
AI Gateway supports exporting traces to OpenTelemetry-compatible backends, enabling you to monitor and analyze AI request performance alongside your existing observability infrastructure.
The OpenTelemetry (OTEL) integration automatically exports trace spans for AI requests processed through your gateway. These spans include detailed information about:
- Request model and provider
- Token usage (input and output)
- Request prompts and completions
- Cost estimates
- Custom metadata
This integration follows the OpenTelemetry specification ↗ for distributed tracing and uses the OTLP (OpenTelemetry Protocol) JSON format.
To enable OpenTelemetry tracing for your gateway, configure one or more OTEL exporters in your gateway settings. Each exporter requires:
- URL: The endpoint URL of your OTEL collector (must accept OTLP/JSON format)
- Authorization (optional): A reference to a secret containing your authorization header value
- Headers (optional): Additional custom headers to include in export requests
- Navigate to your AI Gateway in the Cloudflare dashboard
- Go to Settings tab
- Add an OTEL exporter with your collector endpoint URL
- If authentication is required, configure a secret for the authorization header
AI Gateway exports spans with the following attributes following the Semantic Conventions for Gen AI ↗:
|Attribute
|Type
|Description
gen_ai.request.model
|string
|The AI model used for the request
gen_ai.model.provider
|string
|The AI provider (e.g.,
openai,
anthropic)
gen_ai.usage.input_tokens
|int
|Number of input tokens consumed
gen_ai.usage.output_tokens
|int
|Number of output tokens generated
gen_ai.prompt_json
|string
|JSON-encoded prompt/messages sent to the model
gen_ai.completion_json
|string
|JSON-encoded completion/response from the model
gen_ai.usage.cost
|double
|Estimated cost of the request
Any custom metadata added to your requests via the
cf-aig-metadata header will also be included as span attributes. This allows you to correlate traces with user IDs, team names, or other business context.
The above request will include
user_id and
team as additional span attributes in the exported trace.
AI Gateway supports trace context propagation, allowing you to link AI Gateway spans with your application's traces. You can provide trace context using custom headers:
cf-aig-otel-trace-id(optional): A 32-character hex string to use as the trace ID
cf-aig-otel-parent-span-id(optional): A 16-character hex string to use as the parent span ID
When these headers are provided, the AI Gateway span will use them to link with your existing trace. If not provided, AI Gateway will generate a new trace ID automatically.
AI Gateway's OTEL integration works with any OpenTelemetry-compatible backend that accepts OTLP/JSON format, including:
Refer to your observability platform's documentation for the correct OTLP endpoint URL and authentication requirements.
