AI Gateway supports exporting traces to OpenTelemetry-compatible backends, enabling you to monitor and analyze AI request performance alongside your existing observability infrastructure.

Overview

The OpenTelemetry (OTEL) integration automatically exports trace spans for AI requests processed through your gateway. These spans include detailed information about:

Request model and provider

Token usage (input and output)

Request prompts and completions

Cost estimates

Custom metadata

This integration follows the OpenTelemetry specification ↗ for distributed tracing and uses the OTLP (OpenTelemetry Protocol) JSON format.

Configuration

To enable OpenTelemetry tracing for your gateway, configure one or more OTEL exporters in your gateway settings. Each exporter requires:

URL : The endpoint URL of your OTEL collector (must accept OTLP/JSON format)

: The endpoint URL of your OTEL collector (must accept OTLP/JSON format) Authorization (optional): A reference to a secret containing your authorization header value

(optional): A reference to a secret containing your authorization header value Headers (optional): Additional custom headers to include in export requests

Configuration via Dashboard

Navigate to your AI Gateway in the Cloudflare dashboard Go to Settings tab Add an OTEL exporter with your collector endpoint URL If authentication is required, configure a secret for the authorization header

Exported Span Attributes

AI Gateway exports spans with the following attributes following the Semantic Conventions for Gen AI ↗:

Standard Attributes

Attribute Type Description gen_ai.request.model string The AI model used for the request gen_ai.model.provider string The AI provider (e.g., openai , anthropic ) gen_ai.usage.input_tokens int Number of input tokens consumed gen_ai.usage.output_tokens int Number of output tokens generated gen_ai.prompt_json string JSON-encoded prompt/messages sent to the model gen_ai.completion_json string JSON-encoded completion/response from the model gen_ai.usage.cost double Estimated cost of the request

Custom Metadata

Any custom metadata added to your requests via the cf-aig-metadata header will also be included as span attributes. This allows you to correlate traces with user IDs, team names, or other business context.

Terminal window curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/openai/chat/completions \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer {api_token}' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header 'cf-aig-metadata: {"user_id": "user123", "team": "engineering"}' \ --data '{ "model": "gpt-4o", "messages": [{"role": "user", "content": "Hello!"}] }'

The above request will include user_id and team as additional span attributes in the exported trace.

Note Custom metadata attributes that start with gen_ai. are reserved for standard GenAI semantic conventions and will not be added as custom attributes.

Trace Context Propagation

AI Gateway supports trace context propagation, allowing you to link AI Gateway spans with your application's traces. You can provide trace context using custom headers:

cf-aig-otel-trace-id (optional): A 32-character hex string to use as the trace ID

(optional): A 32-character hex string to use as the trace ID cf-aig-otel-parent-span-id (optional): A 16-character hex string to use as the parent span ID

Terminal window curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/openai/chat/completions \ --header 'cf-aig-otel-trace-id: a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8i9j0k1l2m3n4o5p6' \ --header 'cf-aig-otel-parent-span-id: a1b2c3d4e5f6g7h8' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer {api_token}' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "model": "gpt-4o", "messages": [{"role": "user", "content": "Hello!"}] }'

When these headers are provided, the AI Gateway span will use them to link with your existing trace. If not provided, AI Gateway will generate a new trace ID automatically.

Common OTEL Backends

AI Gateway's OTEL integration works with any OpenTelemetry-compatible backend that accepts OTLP/JSON format, including:

Note We do not support OTLP protobuf format, so providers that use it (e.g., Datadog) will not work with AI Gateway's OTEL integration.

Refer to your observability platform's documentation for the correct OTLP endpoint URL and authentication requirements.