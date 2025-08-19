 Skip to content
Unified API (OpenAI compat)

Cloudflare's AI Gateway offers an OpenAI-compatible /chat/completions endpoint, enabling integration with multiple AI providers using a single URL. This feature simplifies the integration process, allowing for seamless switching between different models without significant code modifications.

Endpoint URL

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/compat/chat/completions

Replace {account_id} and {gateway_id} with your Cloudflare account and gateway IDs.

Parameters

Switch providers by changing the model and apiKey parameters.

Specify the model using {provider}/{model} format. For example:

  • openai/gpt-4o-mini
  • google-ai-studio/gemini-2.0-flash
  • anthropic/claude-3-haiku

Examples

OpenAI SDK

import OpenAI from "openai";
const client = new OpenAI({
  apiKey: "YOUR_PROVIDER_API_KEY", // Provider API key
  // NOTE: the OpenAI client automatically adds /chat/completions to the end of the URL, you should not add it yourself.
  baseURL:
    "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/compat",
});


const response = await client.chat.completions.create({
  model: "google-ai-studio/gemini-2.0-flash",
  messages: [{ role: "user", content: "What is Cloudflare?" }],
});


console.log(response.choices[0].message.content);

cURL

Terminal window
curl -X POST https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/compat/chat/completions \
  --header 'Authorization: Bearer {GOOGLE_GENERATIVE_AI_API_KEY}' \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{
    "model": "google-ai-studio/gemini-2.0-flash",
    "messages": [
      {
        "role": "user",
        "content": "What is Cloudflare?"
      }
    ]
  }'

Supported Providers

The OpenAI-compatible endpoint supports models from the following providers: