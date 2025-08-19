Unified API (OpenAI compat)
Cloudflare's AI Gateway offers an OpenAI-compatible
/chat/completions endpoint, enabling integration with multiple AI providers using a single URL. This feature simplifies the integration process, allowing for seamless switching between different models without significant code modifications.
Replace
{account_id} and
{gateway_id} with your Cloudflare account and gateway IDs.
Switch providers by changing the
model and
apiKey parameters.
Specify the model using
{provider}/{model} format. For example:
openai/gpt-4o-mini
google-ai-studio/gemini-2.0-flash
anthropic/claude-3-haiku
The OpenAI-compatible endpoint supports models from the following providers:
