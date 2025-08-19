Unified API (OpenAI compat)

Cloudflare's AI Gateway offers an OpenAI-compatible /chat/completions endpoint, enabling integration with multiple AI providers using a single URL. This feature simplifies the integration process, allowing for seamless switching between different models without significant code modifications.

Endpoint URL

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/compat/chat/completions

Replace {account_id} and {gateway_id} with your Cloudflare account and gateway IDs.

Parameters

Switch providers by changing the model and apiKey parameters.

Specify the model using {provider}/{model} format. For example:

openai/gpt-4o-mini

google-ai-studio/gemini-2.0-flash

anthropic/claude-3-haiku

Examples

OpenAI SDK

import OpenAI from "openai" ; const client = new OpenAI ( { apiKey : "YOUR_PROVIDER_API_KEY" , // Provider API key // NOTE: the OpenAI client automatically adds /chat/completions to the end of the URL, you should not add it yourself. baseURL : "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/compat" , } ) ; const response = await client . chat . completions . create ( { model : "google-ai-studio/gemini-2.0-flash" , messages : [ { role : "user" , content : "What is Cloudflare?" } ] , } ) ; console . log ( response . choices [ 0 ] . message . content ) ;

cURL

Terminal window curl -X POST https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/compat/chat/completions \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer {GOOGLE_GENERATIVE_AI_API_KEY}' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "model": "google-ai-studio/gemini-2.0-flash", "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?" } ] }'

Supported Providers

The OpenAI-compatible endpoint supports models from the following providers: