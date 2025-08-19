 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

OpenRouter

OpenRouter is a platform that provides a unified interface for accessing and using large language models (LLMs).

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/openrouter

URL structure

When making requests to OpenRouter, replace https://openrouter.ai/api/v1/chat/completions in the URL you are currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/openrouter.

Prerequisites

When making requests to OpenRouter, ensure you have the following:

  • Your AI Gateway Account ID.
  • Your AI Gateway gateway name.
  • An active OpenRouter API token or a token from the original model provider.
  • The name of the OpenRouter model you want to use.

Examples

cURL

Request
curl -X POST https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/openrouter/v1/chat/completions \
 --header 'content-type: application/json' \
 --header 'Authorization: Bearer OPENROUTER_TOKEN' \
 --data '{
    "model": "openai/gpt-3.5-turbo",
    "messages": [
        {
            "role": "user",
            "content": "What is Cloudflare?"
        }
    ]
}'

Use OpenAI SDK with JavaScript

If you are using the OpenAI SDK with JavaScript, you can set your endpoint like this:

JavaScript
import OpenAI from "openai";


const openai = new OpenAI({
  apiKey: env.OPENROUTER_TOKEN,
  baseURL:
    "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ACCOUNT_TAG/GATEWAY/openrouter",
});


try {
  const chatCompletion = await openai.chat.completions.create({
    model: "openai/gpt-3.5-turbo",
    messages: [{ role: "user", content: "What is Cloudflare?" }],
  });


  const response = chatCompletion.choices[0].message;


  return new Response(JSON.stringify(response));
} catch (e) {
  return new Response(e);
}