OpenRouter ↗ is a platform that provides a unified interface for accessing and using large language models (LLMs).

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/openrouter

URL structure

When making requests to OpenRouter ↗, replace https://openrouter.ai/api/v1/chat/completions in the URL you are currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/openrouter .

Prerequisites

When making requests to OpenRouter, ensure you have the following:

Your AI Gateway Account ID.

Your AI Gateway gateway name.

An active OpenRouter API token or a token from the original model provider.

The name of the OpenRouter model you want to use.

Examples

cURL

Request curl -X POST https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/openrouter/v1/chat/completions \ --header 'content-type: application/json' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer OPENROUTER_TOKEN' \ --data '{ "model": "openai/gpt-3.5-turbo", "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?" } ] }'

Use OpenAI SDK with JavaScript

If you are using the OpenAI SDK with JavaScript, you can set your endpoint like this: