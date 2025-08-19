OpenRouter
OpenRouter ↗ is a platform that provides a unified interface for accessing and using large language models (LLMs).
When making requests to OpenRouter ↗, replace
https://openrouter.ai/api/v1/chat/completions in the URL you are currently using with
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/openrouter.
When making requests to OpenRouter, ensure you have the following:
- Your AI Gateway Account ID.
- Your AI Gateway gateway name.
- An active OpenRouter API token or a token from the original model provider.
- The name of the OpenRouter model you want to use.
If you are using the OpenAI SDK with JavaScript, you can set your endpoint like this:
