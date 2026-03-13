This page covers common issues when using AI Gateway. For provider-specific troubleshooting, refer to the relevant provider documentation.

Authentication errors

401 or unauthenticated errors

If you receive authentication errors from your AI provider, AI Gateway did not pass valid credentials upstream. Check the following:

Verify header placement: Make sure your Cloudflare token is in cf-aig-authorization , not Authorization . The Authorization header is reserved for provider credentials. Check your configuration based on endpoint type: Provider-specific endpoints : Confirm your request URL includes the provider path (for example, /google-vertex-ai/ or /openai/ ). AI Gateway uses this to identify the provider and apply the correct stored credentials.

: Confirm your request URL includes the provider path (for example, or ). AI Gateway uses this to identify the provider and apply the correct stored credentials. Unified /compat/chat/completions endpoint: Confirm your model name starts with the provider prefix (for example, google-vertex-ai/google/gemini-2.5-flash or openai/gpt-4o ). AI Gateway uses this prefix to route the request and select the correct stored credentials. Verify BYOK key selection: If you have multiple keys configured for a provider, ensure either: You are using the key with alias default , or

, or You include the cf-aig-byok-alias header with the correct alias name Verify BYOK configuration: If using BYOK, confirm in the dashboard that your credentials were saved correctly.

For provider-specific authentication issues:

DLP issues

For troubleshooting Data Loss Prevention issues such as DLP not triggering or unexpected blocking, refer to DLP troubleshooting.

Request failures

Requests timing out

Check if the upstream provider is experiencing issues

Consider implementing dynamic routing with fallbacks for transient failures

Review your rate limiting configuration

Requests returning errors from the provider

Verify your API key or credentials are valid with the provider directly

Check the provider's status page for outages

Review AI Gateway logs for detailed error information

Caching issues

Requests not being cached

Verify caching is enabled for your gateway

Check that the request method and content type are cacheable

Streaming responses are not cached by default

Unexpected cache hits or misses