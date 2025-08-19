AI Gateway provides a comprehensive set of features to help you build, deploy, and manage AI applications with confidence. From performance optimization to security and observability, these features work together to create a robust AI infrastructure.

Core Features

Performance & Cost Optimization

Caching

Serve identical requests directly from Cloudflare's global cache, reducing latency by up to 90% and significantly cutting costs by avoiding repeated API calls to AI providers. Key benefits: Reduced response times for repeated queries

Lower API costs through cache hits

Configurable TTL and per-request cache control

Works across all supported AI providers Use Caching

Rate Limiting

Control application scaling and protect against abuse with flexible rate limiting options. Set limits based on requests per time window with sliding or fixed window techniques. Key benefits: Prevent API quota exhaustion

Control costs and usage patterns

Configurable per gateway or per request

Configurable per gateway or per request

Multiple rate limiting techniques available

Dynamic Routing

Create sophisticated request routing flows without code changes. Route requests based on user segments, geography, content analysis, or A/B testing requirements through a visual interface. Key benefits: Visual flow-based configuration

User-based and geographic routing

A/B testing and fractional traffic splitting

Context-aware routing based on request content

Context-aware routing based on request content

Dynamic rate limiting with automatic fallbacks

Security & Safety

Guardrails

Deploy AI applications safely with real-time content moderation. Automatically detect and block harmful content in both user prompts and model responses across all providers. Key benefits: Consistent moderation across all AI providers

Real-time prompt and response evaluation

Configurable content categories and actions

Compliance and audit capabilities

Compliance and audit capabilities

Enhanced user safety and trust

Authentication

Secure your AI Gateway with token-based authentication. Control access to your gateways and protect against unauthorized usage. Key benefits: Token-based access control

Configurable per gateway

Integration with Cloudflare's security infrastructure

Audit trail for access attempts Use Authentication

Bring Your Own Keys (BYOK)

Securely store and manage AI provider API keys in Cloudflare's encrypted infrastructure. Remove hardcoded keys from your applications while maintaining full control. Key benefits: Encrypted key storage at rest and in transit

Centralized key management across providers

Easy key rotation without code changes

Support for 20+ AI providers

Support for 20+ AI providers

Enhanced security and compliance

Observability & Analytics

Analytics

Gain deep insights into your AI application usage with comprehensive analytics. Track requests, tokens, costs, errors, and performance across all providers. Key benefits: Real-time usage metrics and trends

Cost tracking and estimation across providers

Error monitoring and troubleshooting

Cache hit rates and performance insights

GraphQL API for custom dashboards Use Analytics

Logging

Capture detailed logs of all AI requests and responses for debugging, compliance, and analysis. Configure log retention and export options. Key benefits: Complete request/response logging

Configurable log retention policies

Export capabilities via Logpush

Custom metadata support

Custom metadata support

Compliance and audit support

Custom Metadata

Enrich your logs and analytics with custom metadata. Tag requests with user IDs, team information, or any custom data for enhanced filtering and analysis. Key benefits: Enhanced request tracking and filtering

User and team-based analytics

Custom business logic integration

Custom business logic integration

Improved debugging and troubleshooting

Advanced Configuration

Custom Costs

Override default pricing with your negotiated rates or custom cost models. Apply custom costs at the request level for accurate cost tracking. Key benefits: Accurate cost tracking with negotiated rates

Per-request cost customization

Better budget planning and forecasting

Better budget planning and forecasting

Support for enterprise pricing agreements

Feature Comparison by Use Case

Use Case Recommended Features Cost Optimization Caching, Rate Limiting, Custom Costs High Availability Fallbacks using Dynamic Routing Security & Compliance Guardrails, Authentication, BYOK, Logging Performance Monitoring Analytics, Logging, Custom Metadata A/B Testing Dynamic Routing, Custom Metadata, Analytics

Getting Started with Features

Start with the basics: Enable Caching and Analytics for immediate benefits Add reliability: Configure Fallbacks and Rate Limiting using Dynamic routing Enhance security: Implement Guardrails and Authentication

All features work seamlessly together and across all 20+ supported AI providers.