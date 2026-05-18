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REST API

The REST API lets you call any model — whether hosted on Cloudflare or by a third-party provider like OpenAI, Anthropic, or Google — through the same Cloudflare API, with all AI Gateway features — logging, caching, rate limiting, and more — applied automatically.

No provider SDKs or API keys are needed. Authentication and billing are handled through your Cloudflare account. Third-party models are billed via Unified Billing, while Workers AI models follow Workers AI pricing.

Endpoints

Three endpoints are available, each suited to different use cases:

EndpointFormatUse case
POST /ai/runEnvelope with model, provider, inputAll models and modalities (LLM, image, TTS, ASR)
POST /ai/v1/chat/completionsOpenAI chat completionsLLMs — OpenAI SDK compatible
POST /ai/v1/responsesOpenAI Responses APIAgentic workflows — OpenAI SDK compatible

Authentication

Authenticate with a Cloudflare API token that has AI Gateway permission. Pass it in the Authorization header.

Model naming

Models use the author/model format:

  • openai/gpt-4.1 — OpenAI
  • anthropic/claude-sonnet-4 — Anthropic
  • google/gemini-3-flash — Google
  • moonshotai/kimi-k2.6 — Workers AI (Kimi)
  • xai/grok-3 — xAI

Browse available models in the model catalog.

Provider

The optional provider field lets you specify which provider should serve the request. For third-party models in the catalog today, each model has a single provider, so you can omit this field.

When omitted, Cloudflare routes the request to the preferred provider for that model. Set provider to "cloudflare" to run a model on Workers AI:

{
  "model": "moonshotai/kimi-k2.6",
  "provider": "cloudflare",
  "messages": [...]
}

/ai/run — universal endpoint

Accepts any model with its per-model schema. Model-specific parameters go inside input.

Terminal window
curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run" \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
  --data '{
    "model": "openai/gpt-4.1",
    "input": {
      "messages": [
        {
          "role": "user",
          "content": "What is Cloudflare?"
        }
      ],
      "max_tokens": 512
    }
  }'

Call a Workers AI model

Terminal window
curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run" \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
  --data '{
    "model": "moonshotai/kimi-k2.6",
    "provider": "cloudflare",
    "input": {
      "messages": [
        {
          "role": "user",
          "content": "What is Cloudflare?"
        }
      ]
    }
  }'

The existing Workers AI endpoint with the model ID in the URL path also continues to work:

Terminal window
curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/run/@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.6" \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
  --data '{
    "messages": [
      {
        "role": "user",
        "content": "What is Cloudflare?"
      }
    ]
  }'

/ai/v1/chat/completions — OpenAI compatible

Uses the standard OpenAI chat completions format. The model field uses the same author/model naming. This endpoint is compatible with the OpenAI SDK and other OpenAI-compatible clients.

Terminal window
curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/v1/chat/completions" \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
  --data '{
    "model": "openai/gpt-4.1",
    "messages": [
      {
        "role": "system",
        "content": "You are a helpful assistant."
      },
      {
        "role": "user",
        "content": "What is Cloudflare?"
      }
    ],
    "max_tokens": 512,
    "temperature": 0.7,
    "stream": true
  }'

OpenAI SDK

Point the OpenAI SDK baseURL at the Cloudflare API:

JavaScript
import OpenAI from "openai";


const openai = new OpenAI({
  apiKey: CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN,
  baseURL: `https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/${ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/v1`,
});


const response = await openai.chat.completions.create({
  model: "openai/gpt-4.1",
  messages: [{ role: "user", content: "What is Cloudflare?" }],
});

/ai/v1/responses — OpenAI Responses API

Uses the OpenAI Responses API format for agentic workflows. Compatible with the OpenAI SDK.

JavaScript
import OpenAI from "openai";


const openai = new OpenAI({
  apiKey: CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN,
  baseURL: `https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/${ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/v1`,
});


const response = await openai.responses.create({
  model: "openai/gpt-4.1",
  input: "What is Cloudflare?",
});

Specify a gateway

By default, third-party model requests route through your account's default AI Gateway. To use a specific gateway, include the cf-aig-gateway-id header:

Terminal window
curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID/ai/v1/chat/completions" \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --header "cf-aig-gateway-id: my-gateway" \
  --header "Content-Type: application/json" \
  --data '{
    "model": "anthropic/claude-sonnet-4",
    "messages": [
      {
        "role": "user",
        "content": "Hello"
      }
    ]
  }'

With the OpenAI SDK, set the header via defaultHeaders:

JavaScript
const openai = new OpenAI({
  apiKey: CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN,
  baseURL: `https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/${ACCOUNT_ID}/ai/v1`,
  defaultHeaders: {
    "cf-aig-gateway-id": "my-gateway",
  },
});

All AI Gateway features configured on that gateway — caching, rate limiting, guardrails, and logging — apply to the request.

Per-request configuration

Use cf-aig-* headers to control AI Gateway behavior on a per-request basis:

HeaderTypeDescription
cf-aig-skip-cachebooleanSkip the cache for this request.
cf-aig-cache-ttlnumberCache TTL in seconds.
cf-aig-cache-keystringCustom cache key.
cf-aig-collect-logbooleanTurn logging on or off for this request.
cf-aig-request-timeoutnumberRequest timeout in milliseconds.
cf-aig-max-attemptsnumberRetry attempts (max 5).
cf-aig-retry-delaynumberRetry delay in milliseconds (max 5000).
cf-aig-backoffstringBackoff method: constant, linear, or exponential.
cf-aig-metadataJSON stringCustom metadata to attach to the log entry.

For more details on these options, refer to Request handling and Caching.