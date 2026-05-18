The REST API lets you call any model — whether hosted on Cloudflare or by a third-party provider like OpenAI, Anthropic, or Google — through the same Cloudflare API, with all AI Gateway features — logging, caching, rate limiting, and more — applied automatically.

No provider SDKs or API keys are needed. Authentication and billing are handled through your Cloudflare account. Third-party models are billed via Unified Billing, while Workers AI models follow Workers AI pricing.

Endpoints

Three endpoints are available, each suited to different use cases:

Endpoint Format Use case POST /ai/run Envelope with model , provider , input All models and modalities (LLM, image, TTS, ASR) POST /ai/v1/chat/completions OpenAI chat completions LLMs — OpenAI SDK compatible POST /ai/v1/responses OpenAI Responses API Agentic workflows — OpenAI SDK compatible

Authentication

Authenticate with a Cloudflare API token that has AI Gateway permission. Pass it in the Authorization header.

Note Ensure your Cloudflare account has sufficient credits loaded before calling third-party models.

Model naming

Models use the author/model format:

openai/gpt-4.1 — OpenAI

— OpenAI anthropic/claude-sonnet-4 — Anthropic

— Anthropic google/gemini-3-flash — Google

— Google moonshotai/kimi-k2.6 — Workers AI (Kimi)

— Workers AI (Kimi) xai/grok-3 — xAI

Browse available models in the model catalog.

Provider

The optional provider field lets you specify which provider should serve the request. For third-party models in the catalog today, each model has a single provider, so you can omit this field.

When omitted, Cloudflare routes the request to the preferred provider for that model. Set provider to "cloudflare" to run a model on Workers AI:

{ " model " : "moonshotai/kimi-k2.6" , " provider " : "cloudflare" , " messages " : [ ... ] }

/ai/run — universal endpoint

Accepts any model with its per-model schema. Model-specific parameters go inside input .

Terminal window curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/run" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "model": "openai/gpt-4.1", "input": { "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?" } ], "max_tokens": 512 } }'

Call a Workers AI model

Terminal window curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/run" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "model": "moonshotai/kimi-k2.6", "provider": "cloudflare", "input": { "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?" } ] } }'

The existing Workers AI endpoint with the model ID in the URL path also continues to work:

Terminal window curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/run/@cf/moonshotai/kimi-k2.6" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?" } ] }'

/ai/v1/chat/completions — OpenAI compatible

Uses the standard OpenAI chat completions format. The model field uses the same author/model naming. This endpoint is compatible with the OpenAI SDK and other OpenAI-compatible clients.

Terminal window curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/v1/chat/completions" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "model": "openai/gpt-4.1", "messages": [ { "role": "system", "content": "You are a helpful assistant." }, { "role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?" } ], "max_tokens": 512, "temperature": 0.7, "stream": true }'

OpenAI SDK

Point the OpenAI SDK baseURL at the Cloudflare API:

JavaScript import OpenAI from "openai" ; const openai = new OpenAI ( { apiKey : CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN , baseURL : `https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ ${ ACCOUNT_ID } /ai/v1` , } ) ; const response = await openai . chat . completions . create ( { model : "openai/gpt-4.1" , messages : [ { role : "user" , content : "What is Cloudflare?" } ] , } ) ;

/ai/v1/responses — OpenAI Responses API

Uses the OpenAI Responses API format for agentic workflows. Compatible with the OpenAI SDK.

JavaScript import OpenAI from "openai" ; const openai = new OpenAI ( { apiKey : CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN , baseURL : `https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ ${ ACCOUNT_ID } /ai/v1` , } ) ; const response = await openai . responses . create ( { model : "openai/gpt-4.1" , input : "What is Cloudflare?" , } ) ;

Specify a gateway

By default, third-party model requests route through your account's default AI Gateway. To use a specific gateway, include the cf-aig-gateway-id header:

Terminal window curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID /ai/v1/chat/completions" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --header "cf-aig-gateway-id: my-gateway" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "model": "anthropic/claude-sonnet-4", "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": "Hello" } ] }'

With the OpenAI SDK, set the header via defaultHeaders :

JavaScript const openai = new OpenAI ( { apiKey : CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN , baseURL : `https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ ${ ACCOUNT_ID } /ai/v1` , defaultHeaders : { "cf-aig-gateway-id" : "my-gateway" , }, } ) ;

All AI Gateway features configured on that gateway — caching, rate limiting, guardrails, and logging — apply to the request.

Per-request configuration

Use cf-aig-* headers to control AI Gateway behavior on a per-request basis:

Header Type Description cf-aig-skip-cache boolean Skip the cache for this request. cf-aig-cache-ttl number Cache TTL in seconds. cf-aig-cache-key string Custom cache key. cf-aig-collect-log boolean Turn logging on or off for this request. cf-aig-request-timeout number Request timeout in milliseconds. cf-aig-max-attempts number Retry attempts (max 5). cf-aig-retry-delay number Retry delay in milliseconds (max 5000). cf-aig-backoff string Backoff method: constant , linear , or exponential . cf-aig-metadata JSON string Custom metadata to attach to the log entry.

For more details on these options, refer to Request handling and Caching.

Related resources