REST API
The REST API lets you call any model — whether hosted on Cloudflare or by a third-party provider like OpenAI, Anthropic, or Google — through the same Cloudflare API, with all AI Gateway features — logging, caching, rate limiting, and more — applied automatically.
No provider SDKs or API keys are needed. Authentication and billing are handled through your Cloudflare account. Third-party models are billed via Unified Billing, while Workers AI models follow Workers AI pricing.
Three endpoints are available, each suited to different use cases:
|Endpoint
|Format
|Use case
POST /ai/run
|Envelope with
model,
provider,
input
|All models and modalities (LLM, image, TTS, ASR)
POST /ai/v1/chat/completions
|OpenAI chat completions
|LLMs — OpenAI SDK compatible
POST /ai/v1/responses
|OpenAI Responses API
|Agentic workflows — OpenAI SDK compatible
Authenticate with a Cloudflare API token that has
AI Gateway permission. Pass it in the
Authorization header.
Models use the
author/model format:
openai/gpt-4.1— OpenAI
anthropic/claude-sonnet-4— Anthropic
google/gemini-3-flash— Google
moonshotai/kimi-k2.6— Workers AI (Kimi)
xai/grok-3— xAI
Browse available models in the model catalog.
The optional
provider field lets you specify which provider should serve the request. For third-party models in the catalog today, each model has a single provider, so you can omit this field.
When omitted, Cloudflare routes the request to the preferred provider for that model. Set
provider to
"cloudflare" to run a model on Workers AI:
Accepts any model with its per-model schema. Model-specific parameters go inside
input.
The existing Workers AI endpoint with the model ID in the URL path also continues to work:
Uses the standard OpenAI chat completions format. The
model field uses the same
author/model naming. This endpoint is compatible with the OpenAI SDK and other OpenAI-compatible clients.
Point the OpenAI SDK
baseURL at the Cloudflare API:
Uses the OpenAI Responses API format for agentic workflows. Compatible with the OpenAI SDK.
By default, third-party model requests route through your account's default AI Gateway. To use a specific gateway, include the
cf-aig-gateway-id header:
With the OpenAI SDK, set the header via
defaultHeaders:
All AI Gateway features configured on that gateway — caching, rate limiting, guardrails, and logging — apply to the request.
Use
cf-aig-* headers to control AI Gateway behavior on a per-request basis:
|Header
|Type
|Description
cf-aig-skip-cache
|boolean
|Skip the cache for this request.
cf-aig-cache-ttl
|number
|Cache TTL in seconds.
cf-aig-cache-key
|string
|Custom cache key.
cf-aig-collect-log
|boolean
|Turn logging on or off for this request.
cf-aig-request-timeout
|number
|Request timeout in milliseconds.
cf-aig-max-attempts
|number
|Retry attempts (max 5).
cf-aig-retry-delay
|number
|Retry delay in milliseconds (max 5000).
cf-aig-backoff
|string
|Backoff method:
constant,
linear, or
exponential.
cf-aig-metadata
|JSON string
|Custom metadata to attach to the log entry.
For more details on these options, refer to Request handling and Caching.
- Unified Billing — load credits and manage spend limits.
- Workers AI binding — call models from within a Cloudflare Worker using
env.AI.run().
- Model catalog — browse models supported by the REST API.