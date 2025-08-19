Groq ↗ delivers high-speed processing and low-latency performance.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/groq

URL structure

When making requests to Groq ↗, replace https://api.groq.com/openai/v1 in the URL you're currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/groq .

Prerequisites

When making requests to Groq, ensure you have the following:

Your AI Gateway Account ID.

Your AI Gateway gateway name.

An active Groq API token.

The name of the Groq model you want to use.

Examples

cURL

Example fetch request curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/groq/chat/completions \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer {groq_api_key}' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?" } ], "model": "llama3-8b-8192" }'

Use Groq SDK with JavaScript

If using the groq-sdk ↗, set your endpoint like this:

JavaScript import Groq from "groq-sdk" ; const apiKey = env . GROQ_API_KEY ; const accountId = "{account_id}" ; const gatewayId = "{gateway_id}" ; const baseURL = `https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ ${ accountId } / ${ gatewayId } /groq` ; const groq = new Groq ( { apiKey , baseURL , } ) ; const messages = [ { role : "user" , content : "What is Cloudflare?" } ] ; const model = "llama3-8b-8192" ; const chatCompletion = await groq . chat . completions . create ( { messages , model , } ) ;

OpenAI-Compatible Endpoint

You can also use the OpenAI-compatible endpoint ( /ai-gateway/usage/chat-completion/ ) to access Groq models using the OpenAI API schema. To do so, send your requests to:

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/compat/chat/completions

Specify: