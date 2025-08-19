 Skip to content
Groq

Groq delivers high-speed processing and low-latency performance.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/groq

URL structure

When making requests to Groq, replace https://api.groq.com/openai/v1 in the URL you're currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/groq.

Prerequisites

When making requests to Groq, ensure you have the following:

  • Your AI Gateway Account ID.
  • Your AI Gateway gateway name.
  • An active Groq API token.
  • The name of the Groq model you want to use.

Examples

cURL

Example fetch request
curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/groq/chat/completions \
  --header 'Authorization: Bearer {groq_api_key}' \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{
    "messages": [
      {
        "role": "user",
        "content": "What is Cloudflare?"
      }
    ],
    "model": "llama3-8b-8192"
}'

Use Groq SDK with JavaScript

If using the groq-sdk, set your endpoint like this:

JavaScript
import Groq from "groq-sdk";


const apiKey = env.GROQ_API_KEY;
const accountId = "{account_id}";
const gatewayId = "{gateway_id}";
const baseURL = `https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/${accountId}/${gatewayId}/groq`;


const groq = new Groq({
  apiKey,
  baseURL,
});


const messages = [{ role: "user", content: "What is Cloudflare?" }];
const model = "llama3-8b-8192";


const chatCompletion = await groq.chat.completions.create({
  messages,
  model,
});

OpenAI-Compatible Endpoint

You can also use the OpenAI-compatible endpoint (/ai-gateway/usage/chat-completion/) to access Groq models using the OpenAI API schema. To do so, send your requests to:

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/compat/chat/completions

Specify:

{
"model": "groq/{model}"
}