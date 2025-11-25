Ideogram ↗ provides advanced text-to-image generation models with exceptional text rendering capabilities and visual quality.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/ideogram

Prerequisites

When making requests to Ideogram, ensure you have the following:

Your AI Gateway Account ID.

Your AI Gateway gateway name.

An active Ideogram API key.

The name of the Ideogram model you want to use (e.g., V_3 ).

Examples

cURL

Example fetch request curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/ideogram/v1/ideogram-v3/generate \ --header 'Api-Key: {ideogram_api_key}' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "prompt": "A serene landscape with mountains and a lake at sunset", "model": "V_3" }'

Use with JavaScript