Claude Code
Claude Code ↗ reads its endpoint and credentials from environment variables. This configuration sends requests to AI Gateway's Anthropic endpoint using your own Anthropic API key, passed directly in the
ANTHROPIC_API_KEY environment variable. The Anthropic endpoint exposes the same
/v1/messages API that Claude Code expects.
Before you start, you need:
- An authenticated gateway and its gateway token. The gateway token must have
Runpermissions.
- Your Cloudflare account ID. To find it, refer to Find your account and zone IDs.
- An Anthropic API key. To create one, go to Account Settings ↗ in the Claude Console. For more information, refer to Anthropic's API overview ↗.
- Claude Code ↗ installed and updated to the latest version.
-
Set the base URL to your gateway's Anthropic endpoint, pass your Anthropic API key, and send your gateway token in the
cf-aig-authorizationheader. The following commands set these as shell environment variables for the current session. To persist them, add them to your shell profile (for example,
~/.zshrcor
~/.bashrc) or to Claude Code's
settings.json↗ under the
envkey.
Replace
<ACCOUNT_ID>,
<GATEWAY_ID>,
<ANTHROPIC_API_KEY>, and
<CF_AIG_TOKEN>with your values.
-
Start Claude Code and send a prompt. Requests now route through AI Gateway.
To confirm traffic reaches AI Gateway, refer to Verify it works.