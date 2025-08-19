Amazon Bedrock ↗ allows you to build and scale generative AI applications with foundation models.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/aws-bedrock`

Prerequisites

When making requests to Amazon Bedrock, ensure you have the following:

Your AI Gateway Account ID.

Your AI Gateway gateway name.

An active Amazon Bedrock API token.

The name of the Amazon Bedrock model you want to use.

Make a request

When making requests to Amazon Bedrock, replace https://bedrock-runtime.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/ in the URL you're currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/aws-bedrock/bedrock-runtime/us-east-1/ , then add the model you want to run at the end of the URL.

With Bedrock, you will need to sign the URL before you make requests to AI Gateway. You can try using the aws4fetch ↗ SDK.

Examples

Use aws4fetch SDK with TypeScript