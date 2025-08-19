Amazon Bedrock
Amazon Bedrock ↗ allows you to build and scale generative AI applications with foundation models.
When making requests to Amazon Bedrock, ensure you have the following:
- Your AI Gateway Account ID.
- Your AI Gateway gateway name.
- An active Amazon Bedrock API token.
- The name of the Amazon Bedrock model you want to use.
When making requests to Amazon Bedrock, replace
https://bedrock-runtime.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/ in the URL you're currently using with
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/aws-bedrock/bedrock-runtime/us-east-1/, then add the model you want to run at the end of the URL.
With Bedrock, you will need to sign the URL before you make requests to AI Gateway. You can try using the
aws4fetch ↗ SDK.
