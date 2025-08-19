Google Vertex AI ↗ enables developers to easily build and deploy enterprise ready generative AI experiences.

Below is a quick guide on how to set your Google Cloud Account:

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Account Sign up for a GCP account ↗ . New users may be eligible for credits (valid for 90 days). Enable the Vertex AI API Navigate to Enable Vertex AI API ↗ and activate the API for your project. Apply for access to desired models.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/google-vertex-ai

Prerequisites

When making requests to Google Vertex, you will need:

AI Gateway account tag

AI Gateway gateway name

Google Vertex API key

Google Vertex Project Name

Google Vertex Region (for example, us-east4)

Google Vertex model

URL structure

Your new base URL will use the data above in this structure: https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/google-vertex-ai/v1/projects/{project_name}/locations/{region} .

Then you can append the endpoint you want to hit, for example: /publishers/google/models/{model}:{generative_ai_rest_resource}

So your final URL will come together as: https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/google-vertex-ai/v1/projects/{project_name}/locations/{region}/publishers/google/models/gemini-1.0-pro-001:generateContent

Example

cURL