Cloudflare Docs

Google Vertex AI

Google Vertex AI enables developers to easily build and deploy enterprise ready generative AI experiences.

Below is a quick guide on how to set your Google Cloud Account:

  1. Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Account

    • Sign up for a GCP account. New users may be eligible for credits (valid for 90 days).

  2. Enable the Vertex AI API

  3. Apply for access to desired models.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/google-vertex-ai

Prerequisites

When making requests to Google Vertex, you will need:

  • AI Gateway account tag
  • AI Gateway gateway name
  • Google Vertex API key
  • Google Vertex Project Name
  • Google Vertex Region (for example, us-east4)
  • Google Vertex model

URL structure

Your new base URL will use the data above in this structure: https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/google-vertex-ai/v1/projects/{project_name}/locations/{region}.

Then you can append the endpoint you want to hit, for example: /publishers/google/models/{model}:{generative_ai_rest_resource}

So your final URL will come together as: https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/google-vertex-ai/v1/projects/{project_name}/locations/{region}/publishers/google/models/gemini-1.0-pro-001:generateContent

Example

cURL

Example fetch request
curl "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/google-vertex-ai/v1/projects/{project_name}/locations/{region}/publishers/google/models/gemini-1.0-pro-001:generateContent" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer {vertex_api_key}" \
    -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
    -d '{
        "contents": {
          "role": "user",
          "parts": [
            {
              "text": "Tell me more about Cloudflare"
            }
          ]
        }'