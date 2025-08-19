Google Vertex AI
Google Vertex AI ↗ enables developers to easily build and deploy enterprise ready generative AI experiences.
Below is a quick guide on how to set your Google Cloud Account:
-
Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Account
- Sign up for a GCP account ↗. New users may be eligible for credits (valid for 90 days).
-
Enable the Vertex AI API
- Navigate to Enable Vertex AI API ↗ and activate the API for your project.
-
Apply for access to desired models.
When making requests to Google Vertex, you will need:
- AI Gateway account tag
- AI Gateway gateway name
- Google Vertex API key
- Google Vertex Project Name
- Google Vertex Region (for example, us-east4)
- Google Vertex model
Your new base URL will use the data above in this structure:
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/google-vertex-ai/v1/projects/{project_name}/locations/{region}.
Then you can append the endpoint you want to hit, for example:
/publishers/google/models/{model}:{generative_ai_rest_resource}
So your final URL will come together as:
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/google-vertex-ai/v1/projects/{project_name}/locations/{region}/publishers/google/models/gemini-1.0-pro-001:generateContent
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-