Perplexity
Perplexity ↗ is an AI powered answer engine.
When making requests to Perplexity, ensure you have the following:
- Your AI Gateway Account ID.
- Your AI Gateway gateway name.
- An active Perplexity API token.
- The name of the Perplexity model you want to use.
Perplexity does not have their own SDK, but they have compatibility with the OpenAI SDK. You can use the OpenAI SDK to make a Perplexity call through AI Gateway as follows:
You can also use the OpenAI-compatible endpoint (
/ai-gateway/usage/chat-completion/) to access Perplexity models using the OpenAI API schema. To do so, send your requests to:
Specify:
