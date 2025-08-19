 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Perplexity

Perplexity is an AI powered answer engine.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/perplexity-ai

Prerequisites

When making requests to Perplexity, ensure you have the following:

  • Your AI Gateway Account ID.
  • Your AI Gateway gateway name.
  • An active Perplexity API token.
  • The name of the Perplexity model you want to use.

Examples

cURL

Example fetch request
curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/perplexity-ai/chat/completions \
     --header 'accept: application/json' \
     --header 'content-type: application/json' \
     --header 'Authorization: Bearer {perplexity_token}' \
     --data '{
      "model": "mistral-7b-instruct",
      "messages": [
        {
          "role": "user",
          "content": "What is Cloudflare?"
        }
      ]
    }'

Use Perplexity through OpenAI SDK with JavaScript

Perplexity does not have their own SDK, but they have compatibility with the OpenAI SDK. You can use the OpenAI SDK to make a Perplexity call through AI Gateway as follows:

JavaScript
import OpenAI from "openai";


const apiKey = env.PERPLEXITY_API_KEY;
const accountId = "{account_id}";
const gatewayId = "{gateway_id}";
const baseURL = `https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/${accountId}/${gatewayId}/perplexity-ai`;


const perplexity = new OpenAI({
  apiKey,
  baseURL,
});


const model = "mistral-7b-instruct";
const messages = [{ role: "user", content: "What is Cloudflare?" }];
const maxTokens = 20;


const chatCompletion = await perplexity.chat.completions.create({
  model,
  messages,
  max_tokens: maxTokens,
});

OpenAI-Compatible Endpoint

You can also use the OpenAI-compatible endpoint (/ai-gateway/usage/chat-completion/) to access Perplexity models using the OpenAI API schema. To do so, send your requests to:

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/compat/chat/completions

Specify:

{
"model": "perplexity/{model}"
}