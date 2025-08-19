Perplexity ↗ is an AI powered answer engine.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/perplexity-ai

Prerequisites

When making requests to Perplexity, ensure you have the following:

Your AI Gateway Account ID.

Your AI Gateway gateway name.

An active Perplexity API token.

The name of the Perplexity model you want to use.

Examples

cURL

Example fetch request curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/perplexity-ai/chat/completions \ --header 'accept: application/json' \ --header 'content-type: application/json' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer {perplexity_token}' \ --data '{ "model": "mistral-7b-instruct", "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?" } ] }'

Use Perplexity through OpenAI SDK with JavaScript

Perplexity does not have their own SDK, but they have compatibility with the OpenAI SDK. You can use the OpenAI SDK to make a Perplexity call through AI Gateway as follows:

JavaScript import OpenAI from "openai" ; const apiKey = env . PERPLEXITY_API_KEY ; const accountId = "{account_id}" ; const gatewayId = "{gateway_id}" ; const baseURL = `https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/ ${ accountId } / ${ gatewayId } /perplexity-ai` ; const perplexity = new OpenAI ( { apiKey , baseURL , } ) ; const model = "mistral-7b-instruct" ; const messages = [ { role : "user" , content : "What is Cloudflare?" } ] ; const maxTokens = 20 ; const chatCompletion = await perplexity . chat . completions . create ( { model , messages , max_tokens : maxTokens , } ) ;

OpenAI-Compatible Endpoint

You can also use the OpenAI-compatible endpoint ( /ai-gateway/usage/chat-completion/ ) to access Perplexity models using the OpenAI API schema. To do so, send your requests to:

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/compat/chat/completions

Specify: