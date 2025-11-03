Deepgram
Deepgram ↗ provides Voice AI APIs for speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and voice agents.
When making requests to Deepgram, replace
https://api.deepgram.com/ in the URL you are currently using with
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepgram/.
When making requests to Deepgram, ensure you have the following:
- Your AI Gateway Account ID.
- Your AI Gateway gateway name.
- An active Deepgram API token.
