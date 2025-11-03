 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Deepgram

Deepgram provides Voice AI APIs for speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and voice agents.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepgram

URL Structure

When making requests to Deepgram, replace https://api.deepgram.com/ in the URL you are currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepgram/.

Prerequisites

When making requests to Deepgram, ensure you have the following:

  • Your AI Gateway Account ID.
  • Your AI Gateway gateway name.
  • An active Deepgram API token.

Example

SDK

TS
import { createClient, LiveTranscriptionEvents } from "@deepgram/sdk";




const deepgram = createClient("{deepgram_api_key}", {
    global: {
      websocket: {
        options: {
          url: "wss://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepgram/",
          _nodeOnlyHeaders: {
            "cf-aig-authorization": "Bearer {CF_AIG_TOKEN}"
          }
        }
      }
    }
});




const connection = deepgram.listen.live({
    model: "nova-3",
    language: "en-US",
    smart_format: true,
});


connection.send(...);