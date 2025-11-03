Deepgram ↗ provides Voice AI APIs for speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and voice agents.

Note Deepgram is also available through Workers AI, see Deepgram Workers AI.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepgram

URL Structure

When making requests to Deepgram, replace https://api.deepgram.com/ in the URL you are currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/deepgram/ .

Prerequisites

When making requests to Deepgram, ensure you have the following:

Your AI Gateway Account ID.

Your AI Gateway gateway name.

An active Deepgram API token.

Example

SDK