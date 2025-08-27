Warning Unified Billing is in closed beta. Request for access.

Unified Billing allows users to connect to various AI providers (e.g. OpenAI, Anthropic) and receive a single Cloudflare bill. To use Unified Billing, users must purchase and load credits into their Cloudflare account, via the Dashboard, which can then be spent via the AI Gateway.

Load credits

Navigate to AI Gateway ↗ on Cloudflare dashboard

on Cloudflare dashboard The "Credits Available" card on the top right shows how many AI gateway credits you have on your account currently.

Click "Manage" to navigate to the new billing page

If you don't have a payment method already on your account, you will be prompted to "Add a payment method to purchase credits" on top of page.

Once you have a card added, you will be able to do a credit top up on your account by clicking "Top-up credits", and then adding the required amount on the next popup.

Auto-top up

Navigate to AI Gateway ↗ on Cloudflare dashboard

on Cloudflare dashboard Click "Manage" on the "Credits Available" card on the top right to navigate to the new billing page

Click the "Setup auto top-up credits" option on the dashboard, and set up a threshold and a recharge amount for auto topup.

When your balance falls below the given threshold, we will automatically apply the auto topup on your account.

Using Unified Billing

Ensure your gateway is authenticated.

Call any supported provider without passing any API Key. The request will automatically use Cloudflare's key and deduct credits from your account.

Example with Unified API:

Terminal window curl -X POST https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/compat/chat/completions \ --header 'cf-aig-authorization: Bearer {CLOUDFLARE_TOKEN}' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "model": "google-ai-studio/gemini-2.5-pro", "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?" } ] }'

Spend limit

Set spend limits to prevent unexpected charges on your loaded credits. You can define daily, weekly, or monthly limits. When a limit is reached, the AI Gateway automatically stops processing requests until the period resets or you increase the limit.