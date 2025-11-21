Overview

Custom Providers allow you to integrate AI providers that are not natively supported by AI Gateway. This feature enables you to use AI Gateway's observability, caching, rate limiting, and other features with any AI provider that has an HTTPS API endpoint.

Use cases

Internal AI models : Connect to your organization's self-hosted AI models

: Connect to your organization's self-hosted AI models Regional providers : Integrate with AI providers specific to your region

: Integrate with AI providers specific to your region Specialized models : Use domain-specific AI services not available through standard providers

: Use domain-specific AI services not available through standard providers Custom endpoints: Route requests to your own AI infrastructure

Before you begin

Prerequisites

An active Cloudflare account with AI Gateway access

A valid API key from your custom AI provider

The HTTPS base URL for your provider's API

Authentication

The API endpoints for creating, reading, updating, or deleting custom providers require authentication. You need to create a Cloudflare API token with the appropriate permissions.

To create an API token:

Go to the Cloudflare dashboard API tokens page ↗ Click Create Token Select Custom Token and add the following permissions: AI Gateway - Edit Click Continue to summary and then Create Token Copy the token - you'll use it in the Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN header

Create a custom provider

API

Dashboard To create a new custom provider using the API: Get your Account ID and Account Tag. Send a POST request to create a new custom provider: Create Custom Provider curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /custom-providers" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "name": "My Custom Provider", "slug": "my-custom-provider", "base_url": "https://api.myprovider.com", "description": "Custom AI provider for internal models", "enable": true }' Required fields: name (string): Display name for your provider

(string): Display name for your provider slug (string): Unique identifier (alphanumeric with hyphens). Must be unique within your account.

(string): Unique identifier (alphanumeric with hyphens). Must be unique within your account. base_url (string): HTTPS URL for your provider's API endpoint. Must start with https:// . Optional fields: description (string): Description of the provider

(string): Description of the provider link (string): URL to provider documentation

(string): URL to provider documentation enable (boolean): Whether the provider is active (default: false )

(boolean): Whether the provider is active (default: ) beta (boolean): Mark as beta feature (default: false )

(boolean): Mark as beta feature (default: ) curl_example (string): Example cURL command for using the provider

(string): Example cURL command for using the provider js_example (string): Example JavaScript code for using the provider Response: { " success " : true , " result " : { " id " : "550e8400-e29b-41d4-a716-446655440000" , " account_id " : "abc123def456" , " account_tag " : "my-account" , " name " : "My Custom Provider" , " slug " : "my-custom-provider" , " base_url " : "https://api.myprovider.com" , " description " : "Custom AI provider for internal models" , " enable " : true , " beta " : false , " logo " : "Base64 encoded SVG logo" , " link " : null , " curl_example " : null , " js_example " : null , " created_at " : 1700000000 , " modified_at " : 1700000000 } } Auto-generated logo A default SVG logo is automatically generated for each custom provider. The logo is returned as a base64-encoded string. To create a new custom provider using the dashboard: Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Compute & AI > AI Gateway > Custom Providers ↗ . Select Add Custom Provider. Enter the following information: Provider Name : Display name for your provider

: Display name for your provider Provider Slug : Unique identifier (alphanumeric with hyphens)

: Unique identifier (alphanumeric with hyphens) Base URL: HTTPS URL for your provider's API endpoint (e.g., https://api.myprovider.com/v1 ) Select Save to create your custom provider.

List custom providers

API

Dashboard Retrieve all custom providers with optional filtering and pagination: List all providers curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /custom-providers" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " Query parameters: page (number): Page number (default: 1 )

(number): Page number (default: ) per_page (number): Items per page (default: 20 , max: 100 )

(number): Items per page (default: , max: ) enable (boolean): Filter by enabled status

(boolean): Filter by enabled status beta (boolean): Filter by beta status

(boolean): Filter by beta status search (string): Search in id, name, or slug fields

(string): Search in id, name, or slug fields order_by (string): Sort field and direction (default: "name ASC" ) Examples: List only enabled providers: Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /custom-providers?enable=true" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " Search for specific providers: Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /custom-providers?search=custom" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " Response: { " success " : true , " result " : [ { " id " : "550e8400-e29b-41d4-a716-446655440000" , " name " : "My Custom Provider" , " slug " : "my-custom-provider" , " base_url " : "https://api.myprovider.com" , " enable " : true , " created_at " : 1700000000 , " modified_at " : 1700000000 } ], " result_info " : { " page " : 1 , " per_page " : 20 , " total_count " : 1 , " total_pages " : 1 } } To view all your custom providers: Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Compute & AI > AI Gateway > Custom Providers ↗ . You will see a list of all your custom providers with their names, slugs, base URLs, and status.

Get a specific custom provider

API Retrieve details for a specific custom provider by its ID: Get provider by ID curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /custom-providers/{provider_id}" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " Response: { " success " : true , " result " : { " id " : "550e8400-e29b-41d4-a716-446655440000" , " account_id " : "abc123def456" , " account_tag " : "my-account" , " name " : "My Custom Provider" , " slug " : "my-custom-provider" , " base_url " : "https://api.myprovider.com" , " description " : "Custom AI provider for internal models" , " enable " : true , " beta " : false , " logo " : "Base64 encoded SVG logo" , " link " : "https://docs.myprovider.com" , " curl_example " : "curl -X POST https://api.myprovider.com/v1/chat ..." , " js_example " : "fetch('https://api.myprovider.com/v1/chat', {...})" , " created_at " : 1700000000 , " modified_at " : 1700000000 } }

API

Dashboard Update an existing custom provider. All fields are optional - only include the fields you want to change: Update provider curl -X PATCH "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /custom-providers/{provider_id}" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "name": "Updated Provider Name", "enable": true, "description": "Updated description" }' Updatable fields: name (string): Provider display name

(string): Provider display name slug (string): Provider identifier

(string): Provider identifier base_url (string): API endpoint URL (must be HTTPS)

(string): API endpoint URL (must be HTTPS) description (string): Provider description

(string): Provider description link (string): Documentation URL

(string): Documentation URL enable (boolean): Active status

(boolean): Active status beta (boolean): Beta flag

(boolean): Beta flag curl_example (string): Example cURL command

(string): Example cURL command js_example (string): Example JavaScript code Examples: Enable a provider: Terminal window curl -X PATCH "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /custom-providers/{provider_id}" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"enable": true}' Update provider URL: Terminal window curl -X PATCH "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /custom-providers/{provider_id}" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"base_url": "https://api.newprovider.com"}' Cache invalidation Updates to custom providers automatically invalidate any cached entries related to that provider. To update an existing custom provider: Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Compute & AI > AI Gateway > Custom Providers ↗ . Find the custom provider you want to update and select Edit. Update the fields you want to change (name, slug, base URL, etc.). Select Save to apply your changes.

Delete a custom provider

API

Dashboard Delete a custom provider: Delete provider curl -X DELETE "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /custom-providers/{provider_id}" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " Response: { " success " : true , " result " : { " id " : "550e8400-e29b-41d4-a716-446655440000" , " name " : "My Custom Provider" , " slug " : "my-custom-provider" } } Impact of deletion Deleting a custom provider will immediately stop all requests routed through it. Ensure you have updated your applications before deleting a provider. Cache entries related to the provider will also be invalidated. To delete a custom provider: Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Compute & AI > AI Gateway > Custom Providers ↗ . Find the custom provider you want to delete and select Delete. Confirm the deletion when prompted. Impact of deletion Deleting a custom provider will immediately stop all requests routed through it. Ensure you have updated your applications before deleting a provider.

Using custom providers with AI Gateway

Once you've created a custom provider, you can route requests through AI Gateway. When referencing your custom provider, you must prefix the slug with custom- .

Custom provider prefix All custom provider slugs must be prefixed with custom- when making requests through AI Gateway. For example, if your provider slug is my-custom-provider , you must use custom-my-custom-provider in your requests.

Via Unified API

Request using custom provider curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/compat/chat/completions \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $PROVIDER_API_KEY " \ -H "cf-aig-authorization: Bearer $CF_AIG_TOKEN " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "model": "custom-my-custom-provider/model-name", "messages": [{"role": "user", "content": "Hello!"}] }'

In the Unified API, specify the model using the format: custom-{slug}/{model-name}

Via provider-specific endpoint

Direct provider endpoint curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/custom-my-custom-provider/your-endpoint \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $PROVIDER_API_KEY " \ -H "cf-aig-authorization: Bearer $CF_AIG_TOKEN " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "your": "request payload" }'

The request will be proxied to: https://api.myprovider.com/your-endpoint

Path structure: /{account_id}/{gateway_id}/custom-{slug}/{provider-path}

Common errors

409 Conflict - Duplicate slug

{ " success " : false , " errors " : [ { " code " : 1003 , " message " : "A custom provider with this slug already exists" , " path " : [ "body" , "slug" ] } ] }

Each custom provider slug must be unique within your account. Choose a different slug or update the existing provider.

404 Not Found

{ " success " : false , " errors " : [ { " code " : 1004 , " message " : "Custom Provider not found" } ] }

The specified provider ID does not exist or you don't have access to it. Verify the provider ID and your authentication credentials.

400 Bad Request - Invalid base_url

{ " success " : false , " errors " : [ { " code " : 1002 , " message " : "base_url must be a valid HTTPS URL starting with https://" , " path " : [ "body" , "base_url" ] } ] }

The base_url field must be a valid HTTPS URL. HTTP URLs are not supported for security reasons.

Best practices

Use descriptive slugs: Choose slugs that clearly identify the provider (e.g., internal-gpt , regional-ai ) Document your integrations: Use the curl_example and js_example fields to provide usage examples Enable gradually: Test with enable: false before making the provider active Monitor usage: Use AI Gateway's analytics to track requests to your custom providers Secure your endpoints: Ensure your custom provider's base URL implements proper authentication and authorization Use BYOK: Store provider API keys securely using BYOK instead of including them in every request

Limitations

Custom providers are account-specific and not shared across Cloudflare accounts

The base_url must use HTTPS (HTTP is not supported)

must use HTTPS (HTTP is not supported) Provider slugs must be unique within each account

Cache and rate limiting settings apply globally to the provider, not per-model