Custom Providers
Custom Providers allow you to integrate AI providers that are not natively supported by AI Gateway. This feature enables you to use AI Gateway's observability, caching, rate limiting, and other features with any AI provider that has an HTTPS API endpoint.
- Internal AI models: Connect to your organization's self-hosted AI models
- Regional providers: Integrate with AI providers specific to your region
- Specialized models: Use domain-specific AI services not available through standard providers
- Custom endpoints: Route requests to your own AI infrastructure
- An active Cloudflare account with AI Gateway access
- A valid API key from your custom AI provider
- The HTTPS base URL for your provider's API
The API endpoints for creating, reading, updating, or deleting custom providers require authentication. You need to create a Cloudflare API token with the appropriate permissions.
To create an API token:
- Go to the Cloudflare dashboard API tokens page ↗
- Click Create Token
- Select Custom Token and add the following permissions:
AI Gateway - Edit
-
- Click Continue to summary and then Create Token
- Copy the token - you'll use it in the
Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKENheader
To create a new custom provider using the API:
-
Get your Account ID and Account Tag.
-
Send a
POSTrequest to create a new custom provider:
Required fields:
name(string): Display name for your provider
slug(string): Unique identifier (alphanumeric with hyphens). Must be unique within your account.
base_url(string): HTTPS URL for your provider's API endpoint. Must start with
https://.
Optional fields:
description(string): Description of the provider
link(string): URL to provider documentation
enable(boolean): Whether the provider is active (default:
false)
beta(boolean): Mark as beta feature (default:
false)
curl_example(string): Example cURL command for using the provider
js_example(string): Example JavaScript code for using the provider
Response:
To create a new custom provider using the dashboard:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Go to Compute & AI > AI Gateway > Custom Providers ↗.
- Select Add Custom Provider.
- Enter the following information:
- Provider Name: Display name for your provider
- Provider Slug: Unique identifier (alphanumeric with hyphens)
- Base URL: HTTPS URL for your provider's API endpoint (e.g.,
https://api.myprovider.com/v1)
- Select Save to create your custom provider.
Retrieve all custom providers with optional filtering and pagination:
Query parameters:
page(number): Page number (default:
1)
per_page(number): Items per page (default:
20, max:
100)
enable(boolean): Filter by enabled status
beta(boolean): Filter by beta status
search(string): Search in id, name, or slug fields
order_by(string): Sort field and direction (default:
"name ASC")
Examples:
List only enabled providers:
Search for specific providers:
Response:
To view all your custom providers:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Go to Compute & AI > AI Gateway > Custom Providers ↗.
- You will see a list of all your custom providers with their names, slugs, base URLs, and status.
Retrieve details for a specific custom provider by its ID:
Response:
Update an existing custom provider. All fields are optional - only include the fields you want to change:
Updatable fields:
name(string): Provider display name
slug(string): Provider identifier
base_url(string): API endpoint URL (must be HTTPS)
description(string): Provider description
link(string): Documentation URL
enable(boolean): Active status
beta(boolean): Beta flag
curl_example(string): Example cURL command
js_example(string): Example JavaScript code
Examples:
Enable a provider:
Update provider URL:
To update an existing custom provider:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Go to Compute & AI > AI Gateway > Custom Providers ↗.
- Find the custom provider you want to update and select Edit.
- Update the fields you want to change (name, slug, base URL, etc.).
- Select Save to apply your changes.
Delete a custom provider:
Response:
To delete a custom provider:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Go to Compute & AI > AI Gateway > Custom Providers ↗.
- Find the custom provider you want to delete and select Delete.
- Confirm the deletion when prompted.
Once you've created a custom provider, you can route requests through AI Gateway. When referencing your custom provider, you must prefix the slug with
custom-.
In the Unified API, specify the model using the format:
custom-{slug}/{model-name}
The request will be proxied to:
https://api.myprovider.com/your-endpoint
Path structure:
/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/custom-{slug}/{provider-path}
Each custom provider slug must be unique within your account. Choose a different slug or update the existing provider.
The specified provider ID does not exist or you don't have access to it. Verify the provider ID and your authentication credentials.
The
base_url field must be a valid HTTPS URL. HTTP URLs are not supported for security reasons.
- Use descriptive slugs: Choose slugs that clearly identify the provider (e.g.,
internal-gpt,
regional-ai)
- Document your integrations: Use the
curl_exampleand
js_examplefields to provide usage examples
- Enable gradually: Test with
enable: falsebefore making the provider active
- Monitor usage: Use AI Gateway's analytics to track requests to your custom providers
- Secure your endpoints: Ensure your custom provider's base URL implements proper authentication and authorization
- Use BYOK: Store provider API keys securely using BYOK instead of including them in every request
- Custom providers are account-specific and not shared across Cloudflare accounts
- The
base_urlmust use HTTPS (HTTP is not supported)
- Provider slugs must be unique within each account
- Cache and rate limiting settings apply globally to the provider, not per-model
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-