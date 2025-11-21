 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Custom Providers

Overview

Custom Providers allow you to integrate AI providers that are not natively supported by AI Gateway. This feature enables you to use AI Gateway's observability, caching, rate limiting, and other features with any AI provider that has an HTTPS API endpoint.

Use cases

  • Internal AI models: Connect to your organization's self-hosted AI models
  • Regional providers: Integrate with AI providers specific to your region
  • Specialized models: Use domain-specific AI services not available through standard providers
  • Custom endpoints: Route requests to your own AI infrastructure

Before you begin

Prerequisites

  • An active Cloudflare account with AI Gateway access
  • A valid API key from your custom AI provider
  • The HTTPS base URL for your provider's API

Authentication

The API endpoints for creating, reading, updating, or deleting custom providers require authentication. You need to create a Cloudflare API token with the appropriate permissions.

To create an API token:

  1. Go to the Cloudflare dashboard API tokens page
  2. Click Create Token
  3. Select Custom Token and add the following permissions:
    • AI Gateway - Edit
  4. Click Continue to summary and then Create Token
  5. Copy the token - you'll use it in the Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN header

Create a custom provider

To create a new custom provider using the API:

  1. Get your Account ID and Account Tag.

  2. Send a POST request to create a new custom provider:

Create Custom Provider
curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT_ID/custom-providers" \
  -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{
    "name": "My Custom Provider",
    "slug": "my-custom-provider",
    "base_url": "https://api.myprovider.com",
    "description": "Custom AI provider for internal models",
    "enable": true
  }'

Required fields:

  • name (string): Display name for your provider
  • slug (string): Unique identifier (alphanumeric with hyphens). Must be unique within your account.
  • base_url (string): HTTPS URL for your provider's API endpoint. Must start with https://.

Optional fields:

  • description (string): Description of the provider
  • link (string): URL to provider documentation
  • enable (boolean): Whether the provider is active (default: false)
  • beta (boolean): Mark as beta feature (default: false)
  • curl_example (string): Example cURL command for using the provider
  • js_example (string): Example JavaScript code for using the provider

Response:

{
  "success": true,
  "result": {
    "id": "550e8400-e29b-41d4-a716-446655440000",
    "account_id": "abc123def456",
    "account_tag": "my-account",
    "name": "My Custom Provider",
    "slug": "my-custom-provider",
    "base_url": "https://api.myprovider.com",
    "description": "Custom AI provider for internal models",
    "enable": true,
    "beta": false,
    "logo": "Base64 encoded SVG logo",
    "link": null,
    "curl_example": null,
    "js_example": null,
    "created_at": 1700000000,
    "modified_at": 1700000000
  }
}

List custom providers

Retrieve all custom providers with optional filtering and pagination:

List all providers
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT_ID/custom-providers" \
  -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN"

Query parameters:

  • page (number): Page number (default: 1)
  • per_page (number): Items per page (default: 20, max: 100)
  • enable (boolean): Filter by enabled status
  • beta (boolean): Filter by beta status
  • search (string): Search in id, name, or slug fields
  • order_by (string): Sort field and direction (default: "name ASC")

Examples:

List only enabled providers:

Terminal window
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT_ID/custom-providers?enable=true" \
  -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN"

Search for specific providers:

Terminal window
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT_ID/custom-providers?search=custom" \
  -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN"

Response:

{
  "success": true,
  "result": [
    {
      "id": "550e8400-e29b-41d4-a716-446655440000",
      "name": "My Custom Provider",
      "slug": "my-custom-provider",
      "base_url": "https://api.myprovider.com",
      "enable": true,
      "created_at": 1700000000,
      "modified_at": 1700000000
    }
  ],
  "result_info": {
    "page": 1,
    "per_page": 20,
    "total_count": 1,
    "total_pages": 1
  }
}

Get a specific custom provider

Retrieve details for a specific custom provider by its ID:

Get provider by ID
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT_ID/custom-providers/{provider_id}" \
  -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN"

Response:

{
  "success": true,
  "result": {
    "id": "550e8400-e29b-41d4-a716-446655440000",
    "account_id": "abc123def456",
    "account_tag": "my-account",
    "name": "My Custom Provider",
    "slug": "my-custom-provider",
    "base_url": "https://api.myprovider.com",
    "description": "Custom AI provider for internal models",
    "enable": true,
    "beta": false,
    "logo": "Base64 encoded SVG logo",
    "link": "https://docs.myprovider.com",
    "curl_example": "curl -X POST https://api.myprovider.com/v1/chat ...",
    "js_example": "fetch('https://api.myprovider.com/v1/chat', {...})",
    "created_at": 1700000000,
    "modified_at": 1700000000
  }
}

Update a custom provider

Update an existing custom provider. All fields are optional - only include the fields you want to change:

Update provider
curl -X PATCH "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT_ID/custom-providers/{provider_id}" \
  -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{
    "name": "Updated Provider Name",
    "enable": true,
    "description": "Updated description"
  }'

Updatable fields:

  • name (string): Provider display name
  • slug (string): Provider identifier
  • base_url (string): API endpoint URL (must be HTTPS)
  • description (string): Provider description
  • link (string): Documentation URL
  • enable (boolean): Active status
  • beta (boolean): Beta flag
  • curl_example (string): Example cURL command
  • js_example (string): Example JavaScript code

Examples:

Enable a provider:

Terminal window
curl -X PATCH "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT_ID/custom-providers/{provider_id}" \
  -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{"enable": true}'

Update provider URL:

Terminal window
curl -X PATCH "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT_ID/custom-providers/{provider_id}" \
  -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{"base_url": "https://api.newprovider.com"}'

Delete a custom provider

Delete a custom provider:

Delete provider
curl -X DELETE "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/$ACCOUNT_ID/custom-providers/{provider_id}" \
  -H "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN"

Response:

{
  "success": true,
  "result": {
    "id": "550e8400-e29b-41d4-a716-446655440000",
    "name": "My Custom Provider",
    "slug": "my-custom-provider"
  }
}

Using custom providers with AI Gateway

Once you've created a custom provider, you can route requests through AI Gateway. When referencing your custom provider, you must prefix the slug with custom-.

Via Unified API

Request using custom provider
curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/compat/chat/completions \
  -H "Authorization: Bearer $PROVIDER_API_KEY" \
  -H "cf-aig-authorization: Bearer $CF_AIG_TOKEN" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{
    "model": "custom-my-custom-provider/model-name",
    "messages": [{"role": "user", "content": "Hello!"}]
  }'

In the Unified API, specify the model using the format: custom-{slug}/{model-name}

Via provider-specific endpoint

Direct provider endpoint
curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/custom-my-custom-provider/your-endpoint \
  -H "Authorization: Bearer $PROVIDER_API_KEY" \
  -H "cf-aig-authorization: Bearer $CF_AIG_TOKEN" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{
    "your": "request payload"
  }'

The request will be proxied to: https://api.myprovider.com/your-endpoint

Path structure: /{account_id}/{gateway_id}/custom-{slug}/{provider-path}

Common errors

409 Conflict - Duplicate slug

{
  "success": false,
  "errors": [
    {
      "code": 1003,
      "message": "A custom provider with this slug already exists",
      "path": ["body", "slug"]
    }
  ]
}

Each custom provider slug must be unique within your account. Choose a different slug or update the existing provider.

404 Not Found

{
  "success": false,
  "errors": [
    {
      "code": 1004,
      "message": "Custom Provider not found"
    }
  ]
}

The specified provider ID does not exist or you don't have access to it. Verify the provider ID and your authentication credentials.

400 Bad Request - Invalid base_url

{
  "success": false,
  "errors": [
    {
      "code": 1002,
      "message": "base_url must be a valid HTTPS URL starting with https://",
      "path": ["body", "base_url"]
    }
  ]
}

The base_url field must be a valid HTTPS URL. HTTP URLs are not supported for security reasons.

Best practices

  1. Use descriptive slugs: Choose slugs that clearly identify the provider (e.g., internal-gpt, regional-ai)
  2. Document your integrations: Use the curl_example and js_example fields to provide usage examples
  3. Enable gradually: Test with enable: false before making the provider active
  4. Monitor usage: Use AI Gateway's analytics to track requests to your custom providers
  5. Secure your endpoints: Ensure your custom provider's base URL implements proper authentication and authorization
  6. Use BYOK: Store provider API keys securely using BYOK instead of including them in every request

Limitations

  • Custom providers are account-specific and not shared across Cloudflare accounts
  • The base_url must use HTTPS (HTTP is not supported)
  • Provider slugs must be unique within each account
  • Cache and rate limiting settings apply globally to the provider, not per-model