JSON Configuration
Instead of using the dashboard editor UI to define the route graph, you can do it using the REST API. Routes are internally represented using a simple JSON structure:
Dynamic routing supports several types of elements that you can combine to create sophisticated routing flows. Each element has specific inputs, outputs, and configuration options.
Marks the beginning of a route. Every route must start with a Start element.
- Inputs: None
- Outputs:
next: Forwards the unchanged request to the next element
Evaluates a condition based on request parameters and routes the request accordingly.
- Inputs: Request
- Outputs:
true: Forwards request to provided element if condition evaluates to true
false: Forwards request to provided element if condition evaluates to false
Routes requests probabilistically across multiple outputs, useful for A/B testing and gradual rollouts.
- Inputs: Request
- Outputs: Up to 5 named percentage outputs, plus an optional
elsefallback
- Each output has a fractional probability (must total 100%)
elseoutput handles remaining percentage if other branches don't sum to 100%
Apply limits based on request metadata. Supports both count-based and cost-based limits.
- Inputs: Request
- Outputs:
success: Forwards request to provided element if request is not rate limited
fallback: Optional output for rate-limited requests (route terminates if not provided)
Properties:
limitType: "count" or "cost"
key: Request field to use for rate limiting (e.g. "metadata.user_id")
limit: Maximum allowed requests/cost
interval: Time window in seconds
technique: "sliding" or "fixed" window
Executes inference using a specified model and provider with configurable timeout and retry settings.
- Inputs: Request
- Outputs:
success: Forwards request to provided element if model successfully starts streaming a response
fallback: Optional output if model fails after all retries or times out
Properties:
provider: AI provider (e.g. "openai", "anthropic")
model: Specific model name
timeout: Request timeout in milliseconds
retries: Number of retry attempts
Marks the end of a route. Returns the last successful model response, or an error if no model response was generated.
- Inputs: Request
- Outputs: None
