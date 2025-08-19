JSON Configuration

Instead of using the dashboard editor UI to define the route graph, you can do it using the REST API. Routes are internally represented using a simple JSON structure:

{ " id " : "<route id>" , " name " : "<route name>" , " elements " : [ <array of elements> ] }

Supported elements

Dynamic routing supports several types of elements that you can combine to create sophisticated routing flows. Each element has specific inputs, outputs, and configuration options.

Start Element

Marks the beginning of a route. Every route must start with a Start element.

Inputs : None

: None Outputs : next : Forwards the unchanged request to the next element

:

{ " id " : "<id>" , " type " : "start" , " outputs " : { " next " : { " elementId " : "<id>" } } }

Conditional Element (If/Else)

Evaluates a condition based on request parameters and routes the request accordingly.

Inputs : Request

: Request Outputs : true : Forwards request to provided element if condition evaluates to true false : Forwards request to provided element if condition evaluates to false

:

{ " id " : "<id>" , " type " : "conditional" , " properties " : { " condition " : { " metadata.plan " : { " $eq " : "free" } // Supports MongoDB-like operators } }, " outputs " : { " true " : { " elementId " : "<id>" }, " false " : { " elementId " : "<id>" } } }

Percentage Split

Routes requests probabilistically across multiple outputs, useful for A/B testing and gradual rollouts.

Inputs : Request

: Request Outputs : Up to 5 named percentage outputs, plus an optional else fallback Each output has a fractional probability (must total 100%) else output handles remaining percentage if other branches don't sum to 100%

: Up to 5 named percentage outputs, plus an optional fallback

{ " id " : "<id>" , " type " : "percentage" , " outputs " : { " 10% " : { " elementId " : "<id>" }, " 50% " : { " elementId " : "<id>" }, " else " : { " elementId " : "<id>" } } }

Rate/Budget Limit

Apply limits based on request metadata. Supports both count-based and cost-based limits.

Inputs : Request

: Request Outputs : success : Forwards request to provided element if request is not rate limited fallback : Optional output for rate-limited requests (route terminates if not provided)

:

Properties:

limitType : "count" or "cost"

: "count" or "cost" key : Request field to use for rate limiting (e.g. "metadata.user_id")

: Request field to use for rate limiting (e.g. "metadata.user_id") limit : Maximum allowed requests/cost

: Maximum allowed requests/cost interval : Time window in seconds

: Time window in seconds technique : "sliding" or "fixed" window

{ " id " : "<id>" , " type " : "rate_limit" , " properties " : { " limitType " : "count" , " key " : "metadata.user_id" , " limit " : 100 , " interval " : 3600 , " technique " : "sliding" }, " outputs " : { " success " : { " elementId " : "node_model_workers_ai" }, " fallback " : { " elementId " : "node_model_openai_mini" } } }

Model

Executes inference using a specified model and provider with configurable timeout and retry settings.

Inputs : Request

: Request Outputs : success : Forwards request to provided element if model successfully starts streaming a response fallback : Optional output if model fails after all retries or times out

:

Properties:

provider : AI provider (e.g. "openai", "anthropic")

: AI provider (e.g. "openai", "anthropic") model : Specific model name

: Specific model name timeout : Request timeout in milliseconds

: Request timeout in milliseconds retries : Number of retry attempts

{ " id " : "<id>" , " type " : "model" , " properties " : { " provider " : "openai" , " model " : "gpt-4o-mini" , " timeout " : 60000 , " retries " : 4 }, " outputs " : { " success " : { " elementId " : "<id>" }, " fallback " : { " elementId " : "<id>" } } }

End element

Marks the end of a route. Returns the last successful model response, or an error if no model response was generated.

Inputs : Request

: Request Outputs: None