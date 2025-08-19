 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

JSON Configuration

Instead of using the dashboard editor UI to define the route graph, you can do it using the REST API. Routes are internally represented using a simple JSON structure:

{
  "id": "<route id>",
  "name": "<route name>",
  "elements": [<array of elements>]
}

Supported elements

Dynamic routing supports several types of elements that you can combine to create sophisticated routing flows. Each element has specific inputs, outputs, and configuration options.

Start Element

Marks the beginning of a route. Every route must start with a Start element.

  • Inputs: None
  • Outputs:
    • next: Forwards the unchanged request to the next element
{
  "id": "<id>",
  "type": "start",
  "outputs": {
    "next": { "elementId": "<id>" }
  }
}

Conditional Element (If/Else)

Evaluates a condition based on request parameters and routes the request accordingly.

  • Inputs: Request
  • Outputs:
    • true: Forwards request to provided element if condition evaluates to true
    • false: Forwards request to provided element if condition evaluates to false
{
  "id": "<id>",
  "type": "conditional",
  "properties": {
    "condition": {
      "metadata.plan": { "$eq": "free" } // Supports MongoDB-like operators
    }
  },
  "outputs": {
    "true": { "elementId": "<id>" },
    "false": { "elementId": "<id>" }
  }
}

Percentage Split

Routes requests probabilistically across multiple outputs, useful for A/B testing and gradual rollouts.

  • Inputs: Request
  • Outputs: Up to 5 named percentage outputs, plus an optional else fallback
    • Each output has a fractional probability (must total 100%)
    • else output handles remaining percentage if other branches don't sum to 100%
{
  "id": "<id>",
  "type": "percentage",
  "outputs": {
    "10%": { "elementId": "<id>" },
    "50%": { "elementId": "<id>" },
    "else": { "elementId": "<id>" }
  }
}

Rate/Budget Limit

Apply limits based on request metadata. Supports both count-based and cost-based limits.

  • Inputs: Request
  • Outputs:
    • success: Forwards request to provided element if request is not rate limited
    • fallback: Optional output for rate-limited requests (route terminates if not provided)

Properties:

  • limitType: "count" or "cost"
  • key: Request field to use for rate limiting (e.g. "metadata.user_id")
  • limit: Maximum allowed requests/cost
  • interval: Time window in seconds
  • technique: "sliding" or "fixed" window
{
  "id": "<id>",
  "type": "rate_limit",
  "properties": {
    "limitType": "count",
    "key": "metadata.user_id",
    "limit": 100,
    "interval": 3600,
    "technique": "sliding"
  },
  "outputs": {
    "success": { "elementId": "node_model_workers_ai" },
    "fallback": { "elementId": "node_model_openai_mini" }
  }
}

Model

Executes inference using a specified model and provider with configurable timeout and retry settings.

  • Inputs: Request
  • Outputs:
    • success: Forwards request to provided element if model successfully starts streaming a response
    • fallback: Optional output if model fails after all retries or times out

Properties:

  • provider: AI provider (e.g. "openai", "anthropic")
  • model: Specific model name
  • timeout: Request timeout in milliseconds
  • retries: Number of retry attempts
{
  "id": "<id>",
  "type": "model",
  "properties": {
    "provider": "openai",
    "model": "gpt-4o-mini",
    "timeout": 60000,
    "retries": 4
  },
  "outputs": {
    "success": { "elementId": "<id>" },
    "fallback": { "elementId": "<id>" }
  }
}

End element

Marks the end of a route. Returns the last successful model response, or an error if no model response was generated.

  • Inputs: Request
  • Outputs: None
{
  "id": "<id>",
  "type": "end"
}