Cloudflare Docs

Fal AI

Fal AI provides access to 600+ production-ready generative media models through a single, unified API. The service offers the world's largest collection of open image, video, voice, and audio generation models, all accessible with one line of code.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/fal

URL structure

When making requests to Fal AI, replace https://fal.run in the URL you're currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/fal.

Prerequisites

When making requests to Fal AI, ensure you have the following:

  • Your AI Gateway Account ID.
  • Your AI Gateway gateway name.
  • An active Fal AI API token.
  • The name of the Fal AI model you want to use.

Default synchronous API

By default, requests to the Fal AI endpoint will hit the synchronous API at https://fal.run/<path>.

cURL example

Terminal window
curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/fal/fal-ai/fast-sdxl \
  --header 'Authorization: Key {fal_ai_token}' \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{
    "prompt": "Make an image of a cat flying an aeroplane"
  }'

Custom target URLs

If you need to hit a different target URL, you can supply the entire Fal target URL in the x-fal-target-url header.

cURL example with custom target URL

Terminal window
curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/fal \
  --header 'Authorization: Bearer {fal_ai_token}' \
  --header 'x-fal-target-url: https://queue.fal.run/fal-ai/bytedance/seedream/v4/edit' \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --data '{
    "prompt": "Dress the model in the clothes and hat. Add a cat to the scene and change the background to a Victorian era building.",
    "image_urls": [
      "https://storage.googleapis.com/falserverless/example_inputs/seedream4_edit_input_1.png",
      "https://storage.googleapis.com/falserverless/example_inputs/seedream4_edit_input_2.png",
      "https://storage.googleapis.com/falserverless/example_inputs/seedream4_edit_input_3.png",
      "https://storage.googleapis.com/falserverless/example_inputs/seedream4_edit_input_4.png"
    ]
  }'

WebSocket API

Fal AI also supports real-time interactions through WebSockets. For WebSocket connections and examples, see the Realtime WebSockets API documentation.

JavaScript SDK integration

The x-fal-target-url format is compliant with the Fal SDKs, so AI Gateway can be easily passed as a proxyUrl in the SDKs.

JavaScript SDK example

JavaScript
import { fal } from "@fal-ai/client";


fal.config({
  credentials: "{fal_ai_token}", // OR pass a cloudflare api token if using BYOK on AI Gateway
  proxyUrl: "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/fal"
});


const result = await fal.subscribe("fal-ai/bytedance/seedream/v4/edit", {
  "input": {
    "prompt": "Dress the model in the clothes and hat. Add a cat to the scene and change the background to a Victorian era building.",
    "image_urls": [
      "https://storage.googleapis.com/falserverless/example_inputs/seedream4_edit_input_1.png",
      "https://storage.googleapis.com/falserverless/example_inputs/seedream4_edit_input_2.png",
      "https://storage.googleapis.com/falserverless/example_inputs/seedream4_edit_input_3.png",
      "https://storage.googleapis.com/falserverless/example_inputs/seedream4_edit_input_4.png"
    ]
  }
});


console.log(result.data.images[0]);