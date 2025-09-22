Fal AI ↗ provides access to 600+ production-ready generative media models through a single, unified API. The service offers the world's largest collection of open image, video, voice, and audio generation models, all accessible with one line of code.
Endpoint
URL structure
When making requests to Fal AI, replace https://fal.run in the URL you're currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/fal.
Prerequisites
When making requests to Fal AI, ensure you have the following:
Your AI Gateway Account ID.
Your AI Gateway gateway name.
An active Fal AI API token.
The name of the Fal AI model you want to use.
Default synchronous API
By default, requests to the Fal AI endpoint will hit the synchronous API at https://fal.run/<path>.
cURL example
Custom target URLs
If you need to hit a different target URL, you can supply the entire Fal target URL in the x-fal-target-url header.