Fal AI ↗ provides access to 600+ production-ready generative media models through a single, unified API. The service offers the world's largest collection of open image, video, voice, and audio generation models, all accessible with one line of code.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/fal

URL structure

When making requests to Fal AI, replace https://fal.run in the URL you're currently using with https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/fal .

Prerequisites

When making requests to Fal AI, ensure you have the following:

Your AI Gateway Account ID.

Your AI Gateway gateway name.

An active Fal AI API token.

The name of the Fal AI model you want to use.

Default synchronous API

By default, requests to the Fal AI endpoint will hit the synchronous API at https://fal.run/<path> .

cURL example

Terminal window curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/fal/fal-ai/fast-sdxl \ --header 'Authorization: Key {fal_ai_token}' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "prompt": "Make an image of a cat flying an aeroplane" }'

Custom target URLs

If you need to hit a different target URL, you can supply the entire Fal target URL in the x-fal-target-url header.

cURL example with custom target URL

Terminal window curl https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/fal \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer {fal_ai_token}' \ --header 'x-fal-target-url: https://queue.fal.run/fal-ai/bytedance/seedream/v4/edit' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "prompt": "Dress the model in the clothes and hat. Add a cat to the scene and change the background to a Victorian era building.", "image_urls": [ "https://storage.googleapis.com/falserverless/example_inputs/seedream4_edit_input_1.png", "https://storage.googleapis.com/falserverless/example_inputs/seedream4_edit_input_2.png", "https://storage.googleapis.com/falserverless/example_inputs/seedream4_edit_input_3.png", "https://storage.googleapis.com/falserverless/example_inputs/seedream4_edit_input_4.png" ] }'

WebSocket API

Fal AI also supports real-time interactions through WebSockets. For WebSocket connections and examples, see the Realtime WebSockets API documentation.

JavaScript SDK integration

The x-fal-target-url format is compliant with the Fal SDKs, so AI Gateway can be easily passed as a proxyUrl in the SDKs.

JavaScript SDK example