Azure OpenAI
Azure OpenAI ↗ allows you apply natural language algorithms on your data.
When making requests to Azure OpenAI, you will need:
- AI Gateway account ID
- AI Gateway gateway name
- Azure OpenAI API key
- Azure OpenAI resource name
- Azure OpenAI deployment name (aka model name)
Your new base URL will use the data above in this structure:
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/azure-openai/{resource_name}/{deployment_name}. Then, you can append your endpoint and api-version at the end of the base URL, like
.../chat/completions?api-version=2023-05-15.
If you are using the
openai-node library, you can set your endpoint like this:
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-