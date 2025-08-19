Azure OpenAI ↗ allows you apply natural language algorithms on your data.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/azure-openai/{resource_name}/{deployment_name}

Prerequisites

When making requests to Azure OpenAI, you will need:

AI Gateway account ID

AI Gateway gateway name

Azure OpenAI API key

Azure OpenAI resource name

Azure OpenAI deployment name (aka model name)

URL structure

Your new base URL will use the data above in this structure: https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/azure-openai/{resource_name}/{deployment_name} . Then, you can append your endpoint and api-version at the end of the base URL, like .../chat/completions?api-version=2023-05-15 .

Examples

cURL

Example fetch request curl 'https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/azure-openai/{resource_name}/{deployment_name}/chat/completions?api-version=2023-05-15' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header 'api-key: {azure_api_key}' \ --data '{ "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?" } ] }'

Use openai-node with JavaScript

If you are using the openai-node library, you can set your endpoint like this: