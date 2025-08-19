 Skip to content
Azure OpenAI

Azure OpenAI allows you apply natural language algorithms on your data.

Endpoint

https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/azure-openai/{resource_name}/{deployment_name}

Prerequisites

When making requests to Azure OpenAI, you will need:

  • AI Gateway account ID
  • AI Gateway gateway name
  • Azure OpenAI API key
  • Azure OpenAI resource name
  • Azure OpenAI deployment name (aka model name)

URL structure

Your new base URL will use the data above in this structure: https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/azure-openai/{resource_name}/{deployment_name}. Then, you can append your endpoint and api-version at the end of the base URL, like .../chat/completions?api-version=2023-05-15.

Examples

cURL

Example fetch request
curl 'https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/azure-openai/{resource_name}/{deployment_name}/chat/completions?api-version=2023-05-15' \
  --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
  --header 'api-key: {azure_api_key}' \
  --data '{
  "messages": [
    {
      "role": "user",
      "content": "What is Cloudflare?"
    }
  ]
}'

Use openai-node with JavaScript

If you are using the openai-node library, you can set your endpoint like this:

JavaScript
import OpenAI from "openai";


const resource = "xxx";
const model = "xxx";
const apiVersion = "xxx";
const apiKey = env.AZURE_OPENAI_API_KEY;
const accountId = "{account_id}";
const gatewayId = "{gateway_id}";
const baseURL = `https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/${accountId}/${gatewayId}/azure-openai/${resource}/${model}`;


const azure_openai = new OpenAI({
  apiKey,
  baseURL,
  defaultQuery: { "api-version": apiVersion },
  defaultHeaders: { "api-key": apiKey },
});